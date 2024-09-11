 Indore: Dengue Spreading Tentacles Across The City; 15 New Cases Reported, Total 329
Private hospitals almost full, government records show less number.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 07:21 AM IST
Indore: Dengue Spreading Tentacles Across The City; 15 New Cases Reported, Total 329

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With monsoon at its peak, vector-borne diseases have been spreading its tentacles across the city and 15 patients were found positive on Tuesday. With this, the total number of cases has reached 329, so far. Out of 329 cases, over 40 cases were detected this month. According to district malaria officer Dr Daulat Patel, no new cases of malaria were found on Tuesday, with which the total number of malaria patients increased to seven.

As far as total number of dengue cases is concerned, 198 men and 131 women were affected by the disease and 34 of them are kids. ‘More dengue cases may be detected in coming days, but we believe that the number will remain lower than that reported last year.

Dengue mosquitoes breed in clean water and it’s mainly up to the people to prevent water logging and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid the disease,’ Dr Patel said. He added that there are 15 active cases in the city as all patients had recovered and most of them were treated at home.

Private hospitals almost full of patients

While government records show that only 329 cases of dengue were found in the district, number of patients in private hospitals tells a different story. ‘Most of the hospitals are almost full of patients suffering from dengue. However, the health department affirms dengue cases only after getting confirmation through McElisa test but private hospitals rely on rapid tests and start treatment on that basis,’ senior health officer said.

Advisory issued again

Concerned over dengue cases increasing in the city, district officials have released an advisory for people to keep themselves safe from the outbreak again. The department has appealed to people to keep surroundings clean, prevent stagnant water and wear full-sleeve clothes to avoid mosquito bite.

