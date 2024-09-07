Bhopal: Over 200 Dengue Cases Detected In July–August

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dengue and chikungunya cases are on rise in Bhopal. In the last two months, over 200 dengue and 35 chikungunya cases were detected in the city.

The Malaria department team and Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) have intensified door-to-door surveys to check and eliminate dengue larvae. According to malaria department officials, the number of dengue cases in the city has seen a slight rise.

Civil surgeon JP Hospital Dr Rakesh Shrivastava said, “July and August witnessed dengue and chikungunya cases. Around 200 dengue cases and 35 chikungunya.

On Thursday, 15 positive cases of dengue were reported.” Teams of the BMC and malaria department inspected homes for dengue larvae in wards no. 26, 27, 38, 56, 57, 60, 61.

The teams sprayed insecticides and carried out fogging on a large scale in Nehru Nagar, Sevaniya Gond, Suraj Nagar, Vardhman Green Colony, Barkheda Pathani, Krishna Nagar, Narendra Nagar, Pipaliya Pende Khan, Ravidas Nagar, Vishwakarma Nagar, Yugandhar Colony, Usha Prabha Colony, BDA Colony, Kalyanikunj, Gopal Nagar, Mayadham and other areas.

Gambusia fish were also released in the water-filled pits. The BMC staff destroyed larvae using insecticides found in 5 houses in Siwania Gaud and Suraj Nagar area of Ward No. 26 under Zone No. 21. They also slapped a spot fine of Rs 500 on the house owners.

Similarly, the water filled in the old sump tank built in the park of Vardhman Green City Colony under Ward No. 38 of Zone No. 09 was emptied and a spot fine of Rs 1000 was also imposed on the park management committee.