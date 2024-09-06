MP: Two Masked Men Fire Shots, Snatch 20K Cash & Jewelry From Bus Passengers In Chhatarpur

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Two masked robbers looted a passenger bus in Khajuraho, Chhatarpur on Friday. They looted gold ornaments plus 20,000 cash from the passengers at gun point.

The incident took place around 7:15 AM near Kutne Dam in the Rajnagar area. The bus, traveling from Lavkush Nagar in Chhatarpur to Satna, had about 20 passengers on board.

According to information, the robbers stopped the bus by signaling with their hands, pretending to be passengers. Once inside, one of them brandished a gun and fired shots in the air while threatening passengers not to use their phones. They then snatched cash and jewelry from the women sitting in the front seats.

The entire robbery lasted about 15 minutes before the robbers fled, leaving their bike a short distance away.

Bus driver Kishori Kushwaha said, “We stopped the bus as they signaled, thinking they were passengers. Suddenly, one of them pulled out a gun, threatening everyone and taking cash and valuables from the women.” Conductor Sameer Ali added, “The robbers came to me last, took the cash, and ran towards the fields. We noticed their bike parked nearby, took its number, and went straight to the police station to report.”

Passenger Awadhesh Patel described the robbers, saying, “One was wearing a black shirt and the other a grey one, with their faces covered by scarves. They ran towards the forest, and when we tried to record a video, they threatened to kill us.”

The robbers also took money from a child, grabbing 50 rupees from his hand. One female passenger said, “I boarded the bus to go to Rajnagar. The robbers snatched my mangalsutra, my daughter’s gold chain, and 20,000 rupees I had saved for her treatment.”

The police acted quickly and managed to arrest the robbers within five hours of the incident. The swift response has been praised, but the event has left passengers shaken.