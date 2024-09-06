Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking and equally disgusting video has surfaced on social media where a youth can be seen allegedly raping a woman on the footpath in the broad daylight on Friday. The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which is also the CM's constituency.

The video is spreading like wildfire on social media, with netizens slamming the crime.

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday at the Koyla Fatak intersection in Ujjain, where the accused allegedly met the woman, intoxicated her, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight. After the crime, he fled the scene, leaving the woman behind.

The victim later filed a complaint, revealing that the accused had initially lured her with a false promise of marriage. The video, which went viral on social media, sparked outrage, leading the police to take swift action and arrest the accused based on the victim's complaint.

Opposition Congress has raised serious concerns on the women safety, accusing the BJP govt of poor law and order condition in the state.

According to information, the accused is identified as Lokesh, a resident of Ujjain. The victim told the police that Lokesh came to her near the Koyla Fatak intersection in the city and promised her that he would marry her. On the pretext of marriage, Lokesh got her drunk, then went on to rape her in the open. After committing the heinous crime, Lokesh got up and left, leaving the victim woman behind on the road.

The police registered an FIR after reviewing the viral video and bringing the victim to the police station for her statement. Lokesh was promptly arrested and presented before the court. The video, which captured bystanders witnessing the crime but not intervening, has raised serious questions about public apathy.

MP Congress reacts

Adding to the uproar, the Congress party shared the video on social media platform X, condemning the incident and questioning the state government’s failure to protect women. The party stated, "Ujjain, the sacred city, stands shamed as a deranged man commits a public assault on a beggar woman, shattering law and order in the state."