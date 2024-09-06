 Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreShocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

The incident took place on Wednesday at the Koyla Fatak intersection in Ujjain, where the accused allegedly met the woman, intoxicated her, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 06, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking and equally disgusting video has surfaced on social media where a youth can be seen allegedly raping a woman on the footpath in the broad daylight on Friday. The incident was reported in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, which is also the CM's constituency.

The video is spreading like wildfire on social media, with netizens slamming the crime.

According to information, the incident took place on Wednesday at the Koyla Fatak intersection in Ujjain, where the accused allegedly met the woman, intoxicated her, and sexually assaulted her in broad daylight. After the crime, he fled the scene, leaving the woman behind.

The victim later filed a complaint, revealing that the accused had initially lured her with a false promise of marriage. The video, which went viral on social media, sparked outrage, leading the police to take swift action and arrest the accused based on the victim's complaint.

FPJ Shorts
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
Premier Energies Jumps 18% To ₹1,188, Gains 30% In 2 Days Since IPO; Secures ₹215 Crore Solar Pumping Order
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
MHT CET Counselling 2024: CAP 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Diljit Dosanjh Joins Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan's Border 2: 'Pehli Goli Dushman Chalaega Aur Akhri Hum'
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Irani Cup 2024 To Be Relocated From Mumbai Due To Unfavourable Weather Conditions: Report
Read Also
12-Year-Old Girl Bites Neighbour's Hand, Runs To Her Friend's Place To Evade Molestation Attempt In...
article-image

Opposition Congress has raised serious concerns on the women safety, accusing the BJP govt of poor law and order condition in the state.

Read Also
MP: IAF Fighter Pilot Death Court Awards ₹1.69 Crore Compensation To Kin Of Accident Victim
article-image

According to information, the accused is identified as Lokesh, a resident of Ujjain. The victim told the police that Lokesh came to her near the Koyla Fatak intersection in the city and promised her that he would marry her. On the pretext of marriage, Lokesh got her drunk, then went on to rape her in the open. After committing the heinous crime, Lokesh got up and left, leaving the victim woman behind on the road.

The police registered an FIR after reviewing the viral video and bringing the victim to the police station for her statement. Lokesh was promptly arrested and presented before the court. The video, which captured bystanders witnessing the crime but not intervening, has raised serious questions about public apathy.

Read Also
MP: Action Taken Against Private School In Jabalpur; Collector Orders School To Return ₹54.26...
article-image

MP Congress reacts

Adding to the uproar, the Congress party shared the video on social media platform X, condemning the incident and questioning the state government’s failure to protect women. The party stated, "Ujjain, the sacred city, stands shamed as a deranged man commits a public assault on a beggar woman, shattering law and order in the state."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ujjain Rape: ‘Jungle Raaj’ Congress Slams Ruling BJP After Video Shows Woman Rape On Footpath In...

Ujjain Rape: ‘Jungle Raaj’ Congress Slams Ruling BJP After Video Shows Woman Rape On Footpath In...

Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

Shocker! Youth Caught Raping Woman On Footpath In Broad Daylight In Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain

MP September 6 Weather Update: Rainfall In State To Slow Down Till Sept 10; Light Showers Expected...

MP September 6 Weather Update: Rainfall In State To Slow Down Till Sept 10; Light Showers Expected...

MP: Tehsildar On CM's Home Turf Ujjain Assaulted For Asking Disc Jockey Not To Use Amplifiers

MP: Tehsildar On CM's Home Turf Ujjain Assaulted For Asking Disc Jockey Not To Use Amplifiers

Recognise Power Of Technology, Make Good Use Of It: Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav

Recognise Power Of Technology, Make Good Use Of It: Says Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav