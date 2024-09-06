MP: Action Taken Against Private School In Jabalpur; Collector Orders School To Return ₹54.26 Crore To Parents

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur administration has again taken action against the arbitrary attitude of private schools in the district. The District-Level Committee, established under the Madhya Pradesh Private Schools (Regulation of Fees and Related Matters) Act, 2017, has ordered eight private schools to return Rs 54.26 crore to parents.

Each of these schools has been fined Rs 2 lakh and given a 30-day deadline to return the fees. The amount must be deposited directly into the parents’ bank accounts.

The order was issued by the committee around late night on Wednesday.

The schools fined include Mount Litera Zee School, Wisdom Valley School in Shastri Nagar and Katanga, Spring Day School in Adhartal, Ajay Satya Prakash School in Panagar, Satya Prakash School in Polipathar, Christ Church Girls School, St. Aloysius School in Panagar, and St. Joseph School TFRI.

District Education Officer of Jabalpur, Ghanshyam Soni, said that the district-level committee was formed under the chairmanship of collector Deepak Saxena and has ordered the school to return money to the parents. If they didn’t return the stipulated amount within the given time frame, then strict action will be taken against them.

Earlier, on May 27, the district administration had ordered 11 schools to return Rs 81 crore to students and parents. The school management filed a petition against this order in the High Court, which is currently under review. However, the eight schools that received orders from the district-level committee on Wednesday are different from those previously addressed.