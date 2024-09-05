 Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie From Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie From Police

Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie From Police

The youth named Altaf Ali was shot in the leg by his friend Raj's gun in what he initially claimed was an attack by three unknown assailants.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was accidentally shot in the leg by a friend while he was showing off his new pistol in Bhopal on Thursday. He initially claimed that it was an attack by three unknown assailants to save his friend from the police, but later confessed.

The youth named Altaf Ali was shot in the leg by his friend Raj's gun in what he initially claimed was an attack by three unknown assailants. The incident occurred when Altaf was visiting his friend Raj Singh Rajput’s home in Bhopal's Lalita Nagar.

Read Also
Cousin Sentenced To Death For Raping & Murdering 6-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh
article-image

Initially according to Altaf, he was on his way to Raj’s house on a bike when three unidentified men on another bike approached them. One of them fired a shot, hitting Altaf in the leg. The attackers then fled the scene.

However, Altaf later changed his story, revealing that the shooting was accidental and caused by his friend Raj.

FPJ Shorts
When Ratna Pathak Shah Revealed Why She Rejected Modern Women Roles: 'Jo Baithe Ke Sutta Marti Hai...'
When Ratna Pathak Shah Revealed Why She Rejected Modern Women Roles: 'Jo Baithe Ke Sutta Marti Hai...'
Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Pays Tribute To Teachers From Bombay Scottish, Podar International, Anjuman-I-Islam's, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International, & Pawar Public School
Teacher's Day 2024: FPJ Pays Tribute To Teachers From Bombay Scottish, Podar International, Anjuman-I-Islam's, Dr. S. Radhakrishnan International, & Pawar Public School
Why SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch Should Resign
Why SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch Should Resign
'Main Toh Pehenti Hi Nahi Hoon': Uorfi Javed On Why She STOPPED Wearing Bras Since 2 Years
'Main Toh Pehenti Hi Nahi Hoon': Uorfi Javed On Why She STOPPED Wearing Bras Since 2 Years
Read Also
Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In...
article-image

Altaf explained that Raj had invited him over and showed him a pistol. Raj loaded the gun and, while jokingly pointing it at Altaf, accidentally fired. The bullet struck Altaf in the leg. Raj then took him to JK Hospital for treatment but left before the police arrived.

Police are currently verifying Altaf’s statements. They are investigating the case and will file an FIR based on the findings. The injured Altaf’s condition is reported to be stable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shocker! Girls Of Jabalpur College Get Phone Calls From Unknown Numbers Threatening To Leak Their...

Shocker! Girls Of Jabalpur College Get Phone Calls From Unknown Numbers Threatening To Leak Their...

Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie...

Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie...

Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance

Congress Media Wing Meeting Party Leaders Trade Barbs Over Nath Govt Performance

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh Govt School Teacher Gets Farewell Like A Bride's 'Vidai', Crying Villagers...

58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya...

58-Year-Old Govt School Teacher Shows Obscene Videos To Girls, Touches Their Private Parts In Madhya...