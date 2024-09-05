Bhopal Youth Accidentally Shoots Friend While Showing Off Pistol; Victim Cooks Story To Save Bestie From Police

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 20-year-old youth was accidentally shot in the leg by a friend while he was showing off his new pistol in Bhopal on Thursday. He initially claimed that it was an attack by three unknown assailants to save his friend from the police, but later confessed.

The youth named Altaf Ali was shot in the leg by his friend Raj's gun in what he initially claimed was an attack by three unknown assailants. The incident occurred when Altaf was visiting his friend Raj Singh Rajput’s home in Bhopal's Lalita Nagar.

Initially according to Altaf, he was on his way to Raj’s house on a bike when three unidentified men on another bike approached them. One of them fired a shot, hitting Altaf in the leg. The attackers then fled the scene.

However, Altaf later changed his story, revealing that the shooting was accidental and caused by his friend Raj.

Altaf explained that Raj had invited him over and showed him a pistol. Raj loaded the gun and, while jokingly pointing it at Altaf, accidentally fired. The bullet struck Altaf in the leg. Raj then took him to JK Hospital for treatment but left before the police arrived.

Police are currently verifying Altaf’s statements. They are investigating the case and will file an FIR based on the findings. The injured Altaf’s condition is reported to be stable.