Class 10 Student Dies Of Electric Shock While Setting Halogen Lights To Deck Up Ganpati Pandal In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old student died of an electric shock while setting lights for the upcoming Ganesh festival in Indore on Wednesday. He was decorating the mandap when he suddenly touched a live wire and died on the spot.

The boy named Krishna, son of Arjun Singh from Dharanavad village, died due to electrocution in Indore’s Gandhi Nagar area on Wednesday evening.

According to information, Krishna and his sister set up Ganpati pandal every year outside their house. On Wednesday evening, when he was setting up a halogen light to deck up the mandap, he accidentally touched a live wire and got electrocuted.

Gandhi Nagar police confirmed that the incident happened around 6:30pm on Wednesday when Krishna was fixing the light. He failed to see the open electric wire and touched it accidentally. The high voltage shock shattered him and he remained stuck to the electric wire till he fell down, leading to his death on the spot.

His grandmother was at home at the time. Upon getting information, she immediately informed his father and other family members. He was rushed to a private hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Krishna was the only son of his family, with his father working as a farmer. He also had an elder sister. He was in class 10 and would set up a small pandal outside his house for Ganesh Chaturthi every year.