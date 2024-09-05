Teacher's Day 2024: From Taare Zameen Par's Aamir Khan To Chak De India's SRK, 10 Reel Life Teachers We Desperately Need In Real Life

By: Kajal Kumari | September 05, 2024
1. Starting with the most favourite-- Aamir Khan as Ram Shankar Nikumbh from Taare Zameen Par! He's the one who instilled confidence in every child by saying each one them is special. Ohh yes! We all need a teacher like him!
2. Then comes Rani Mukerji as Naina Mathur in Hichki, who not only helped the hopeless students with their school subjects, but also taught them to dream. AND, guided them to achieve those dreams!
3. How can we miss our mischievous but the most talented teacher, Phunsuk Wangdu played by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. "Bacche kabil bano kabil! Kamyaabi jhakk maar ke tumhare peeche aayegi!" Well, many of us are still following his mantra.
4. Amitabh Bachchan as Debraj Sahai in Black really has inspired teachers to push boundaries and remain committed to their students' sucsses.
5. Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in Super 30 showed who a selfless and dedicated teacher can take his students to the epitome of success. This generation definitely needs more such Anand Kumars.
6. Who can beat a teacher who was taught by failure itself! Shah Rukh Khan as Kabir Khan in Chak De India set a true precedent of how hard-work, smart-work and team-work brings laurels to us!
7. "If you're the best in your class, you're in the wrong class," isn't Jitu Bhaiya from Kota Factory a symbol of inspiration for all the aspirants? We really need more of your lessons Jitu Bhaiya!
8. Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth Bolla in the movie Srikanth taught us to embrace the challenges thrown in our way and beat them with our success.
9. Shahrukh Khan as NASA scientist Mohan Bhargawa in Swades didn't not play a teacher's role but a guide's who pulled out a rural society from darkness of ignorance to light of hope!
10. Also, Juhi Chawla as Jyoti in Chalk n Duster, taught us the courage to speak against 'wrongs' and power to fight for the 'rights.'
Thanks For Reading!