7 Empowering Milestones Every Woman Achieves In Her Late 20s

By: Harshita Rawat | August 31, 2024
Late 20s can give us women jitters as the feeling of entering adulthood begins to sprout new challenges, confusions and what not! As fearsome it might sound, late 20s are one of the most empowering chapters of your life. Let's take a look at some of the milestones we warriors have achieved!
1. By the age of 25, you have seen all the 'boy drama', reality of relatives and masked friends. It's hurtful, yes! But it does teach us our self worth isn’t determined by others' opinions.
2. She is done trying to impress the world with titles and salaries. For her, peace of mind and a balanced life matter most.
3. She has stopped worrying about achieving everything that society says she must. She sets her own goals, valuing her happiness above all else.
4. Her satisfaction comes from following her own dreams and passions, not from meeting anyone else’s expectations.
5. She no longer buys into the notion that beauty is skin deep. Instead, she values her inner strength and kindness.
6. Relatives' 'Shadi kab kar rahi ho' begins to lose power because she understands marriage isn’t seen as the ultimate goal anymore; she understands it’s an option, not a necessity, for a fulfilling life.
7. As she heads towards 30s, she understands the value of self-love! She understands that she herself is the most powerful foundation for growth, happiness, and resilience.
So, Dear Divas, you all have come a long way! Pat your back, fix that crown and remember you deserve all the ribbons and pearls!
