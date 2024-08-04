7 Common Health Issues Every Female Faces: Check Out Symptoms, Causes & Prevention Tips Below

By: Harshita Rawat | August 04, 2024
Every woman may face a variety of health issues at least once in her life. Check the symptoms, causes and preventions of the same. Here are some common conditions to be aware of:
1. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) PCOS is a hormonal imbalance that leads to irregular menstrual cycles, excessive hair growth, and ovarian cysts. Tip: Maintain a healthy diet and exercise.
2. Vaginal Discharge This is a very common issue with women, includes variations in the type and amount of vaginal discharge, which can signal normal changes or indicate infections. Tip: Practice good hygiene regularly.
3. Menstrual irregularities Changes in the regularity, flow, or duration of menstrual periods, potentially signaling underlying health issues. Tip: Healthy diet, exercise, avoid stress.
4. Urinary tract infections Infections in the urinary tract causes symptoms like painful urination, frequent urges, and lower abdominal discomfort. This is also a very common issue with women. Tip: Stay hydrated, avoid irritants, don't control urine.
5. Post-Pregnancy Physical and hormonal changes after childbirth that are natural and temporary, with many resources available to support recovery. Tip: Regular check-ups, stay hydrated, get adequate rest, seek support for mental health if needed.
6. Bone density changes A gradual decrease in bone density that occur with age and can be monitored and managed. Tip: Exercise regularly, eat calcium-rich foods.
7. Post-Menopause Natural changes after menopause that can be managed with lifestyle adjustments and treatments. Tip: Adjust lifestyle, consider hormone therapy.
