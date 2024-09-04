22-Year-Old Social Media Influencer Raped By Friend's Close Aides In Indore; Was Taken To A Shady Hut In Isolated Area For Shooting Reel

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A social media influencer was allegedly raped by her friend's two close aides in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Tuesday. The victim alleged that the accused took her and their common male friend to a shady hut in the Khudail road area on the pretext of shooting a reel. They then beat the friend and raped her.

After gaining consciousness, the victim went to the Malharganj police station to lodge a complaint. Malharganj police filed a zero FIR and forwarded the file to the Khudail road police station where the incident took place. Khudail police has managed to nab both the accused and further investigation is underway.

According to information, the 22-year-old influencer got a call from her friend identified as Junaid. He asked her to make a reel with him, and for the same, they decided to go to Jinsi Haat Maidan. There, the victim and her friend were greeted by the accused, Islamuddin and Rizwan. Both the accused were Junaid's good friends. They recommended that they knew a better place to shoot the reel.

To make a better reel, Islamuddin and Rizwan took both of them to a colony located on the Khudail road. There, they took them to a shady hut. In the hut, both the accused trapped Junaid and thrashed him until he was unconscious. They, then, took turns to rape the victim.

During the act, paternal uncle of one of the accused reached the scene, looking at him, both the accused fled the scene. Soon, Junaid regained consciousness and both, him and the victim went to the Malharganj police station to file a complaint.

