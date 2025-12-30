MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch | Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy that erupted during the 140th Foundation Day event of the Akhil Bhartiya Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan, Neemuch, has drawn serious attention from the national leadership.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the National Youth Congress office in New Delhi issued strict notices to the workers involved, terming the episode as an act of grave indiscipline.

According to information, Jawad Assembly Youth Congress president Shravan Sen, along with Rahul Ahir, Arjun Gurjar and Rishi Ahir, attempted to welcome Youth Congress State president Yash Lakhan Ghanghoria separately and take him aside during the programme. This move was strongly opposed by Neemuch District Congress president Tarun Baheti and his supporters which led to heated arguments on stage.

The situation escalated into a scuffle and use of abusive language and slogans of “traitor, traitor,” creating chaos at the organisational event. The National Youth Congress described the incident as indecent and against party values. Show-cause notices have been issued to Rahul Ahir and Shravan Sen, seeking an explanation within 24 hours.

The notice, issued by general secretary Shivi Singh Chauhan warned of unilateral organisational action if the reply is not satisfactory. A copy has also been sent to district president Tarun Baheti, who alleged that the disruption was deliberate.