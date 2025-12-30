 MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch
According to information, Jawad Assembly Youth Congress president Shravan Sen, along with Rahul Ahir, Arjun Gurjar, and Rishi Ahir, attempted to welcome Youth Congress State president Yash Lakhan Ghanghoria separately and take him aside during the program. This move was strongly opposed by Neemuch District Congress president Tarun Baheti and his supporters, which led to heated arguments on stage.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The controversy that erupted during the 140th Foundation Day event of the Akhil Bhartiya Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan, Neemuch, has drawn serious attention from the national leadership.

Taking cognizance of the incident, the National Youth Congress office in New Delhi issued strict notices to the workers involved, terming the episode as an act of grave indiscipline.

The notice, issued by general secretary Shivi Singh Chauhan warned of unilateral organisational action if the reply is not satisfactory. A copy has also been sent to district president Tarun Baheti, who alleged that the disruption was deliberate.

