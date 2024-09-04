MP: 24-Year-Old Man Dies Of Silent Heart Attack In Chanderi; CCTV Footage Surfaces

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old youth lost his life due to silent heart attack in Ashoknagar on Monday. A video of the entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera in the area.

In the footage, the youth can be seen sitting on a bench when he suddenly loses consciousness and falls to his left. His head hits another bench beside him before his body collapses to the ground.

Madhya Pradesh | 24-Year-Old Man Dies of Silent Heart Attack in Chanderi; Leaves Behind Pregnant Wife and Family#MadhyaPradesh #Chanderi pic.twitter.com/OYyNMOD0fR — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 4, 2024

The incident occurred in Chanderi on Monday, where a 24-year-old youth named Shahrukh Mirza died of a silent heart attack. He was sitting on a bench outside a doctor’s house when he suddenly collapsed.

A person nearby rushed to help and took him to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

According to Dr Pankaj Gupta, Shahrukh had come to his government residence at the Civil Hospital campus for treatment. Shahrukh complained of chest pain and anxiety, and within minutes of arriving, he collapsed from the bench. Despite efforts to revive him, he passed away due to a heart attack.

Shahrukh owned a bike repair shop and had been feeling uneasy and experiencing chest pain while at work. He went home but did not feel better, so he visited Dr Gupta for help.

Shahrukh was the sole breadwinner of his family. His younger brother has mental health issues, and his father had passed away long ago. He leaves behind his mother, a pregnant wife, a young daughter, and his brother, who now face an uncertain future after his sudden death.