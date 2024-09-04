Bhopal: MANIT Second-Year Student Found Hanging In Hostel Room; Financial Stress Suspected

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A second-year student from MANIT Bhopal hanged himself due to financial stress on Tuesday.

The boy, Renumala Shashidhar, a MCA student from MANIT, was found hanging in his hostel room on Tuesday morning, marking a tragic incident at the institution.

Shashidhar had been allotted a single room, which allowed him to carry out his intentions without anyone noticing. He was a resident of Andhra Pradesh. The police did not find a suicide note, and there were no related posts on his social media accounts. As a result, the reason behind his extreme step remains unclear. Due to the incident, MANIT has postponed its Foundation Day celebrations, which were scheduled for Wednesday.

According to ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey, a hostel guard discovered Shashidhar’s body during his morning rounds and immediately informed the management. The police have informed the family, and the body has been kept in the mortuary, with the post-mortem scheduled for Wednesday.

Celebration Turns Into Mourning

The incident has cast a shadow over what was supposed to be a joyful occasion. Preparations for the Foundation Day were already completed, and the students were looking forward to the event. However, this unexpected tragedy has left them in shock, especially Shashidhar’s friends, who are deeply disturbed by his decision. The police are investigating from all possible angles.

Struggles With Financial & Health Issues

ACP Pandey also revealed that the student’s financial condition was poor, which was a constant source of worry for him. His friends informed the police that Shashidhar had lost his father some time ago, and he lived with his mother and sister.

He often expressed the pressure he felt to finish his studies quickly and find a job to support his family. He was also dealing with some health issues. The police have stated that they will proceed based on the findings of their ongoing investigation.