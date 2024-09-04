Bhopal: Couple's Marriage At Stake After Woman Visits Miracle Healer; Puts Pre-Condition Of ₹50 Lakhs, House For Living With Hubby, Latter Files For Divorce

Couple on the verge of collapse after visiting Kale Kambal Wale Baba, a miracle healer |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The marriage of a couple in the city is on the verge of collapse after visiting Kale Kambal Wale Baba, a miracle healer. The Baba could not cure the woman of her ailment but after meeting him, she decided not to live with her husband, unless he deposits Rs 50 lakh in her bank account and buys a house in her name.

The couple in their mid 30s was married about 14 years ago and is parents of two children - a ten-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. Contractor by profession, the man used to live with his wife and children in a joint family. About four years after marriage, the woman suffered a paralytic stroke.

Even after treatment, she has difficulty walking and speaking. “The man tried everything, from doctors to tantriks, but her condition did not improve. He spent lakhs on his wife’s treatment and even sold his SUV to pay for it. However, nothing worked,” says Shail Awasthi, a counsellor at the district family court, where the man has filed for divorce.

About two years back, the man’s father-in-law suggested him to take her to Kale Kambal Wale Baba, a miracle healer, based in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, who claims treating patients of paralytic attacks. The woman visited Baba’s ashram along with her father.

The Baba failed to improve in her physical condition but after her return, she went to her parents’ place and began living there. When the husband suggested that she should come to their home, she put a pre-condition of Rs 50-lakh deposit and a house in her name.

That was not acceptable to the man and his family, the counsellor said. The woman has filed a case seeking maintenance from her husband, besides criminal cases against her hubby and her in-laws alleging dowry harassment and domestic violence.

The husband, in turn, has filed for divorce. “The boy is living with his father, the girl is living with her mother and both the man and the wife are busy attending hearings in courts,” Awasthi added.