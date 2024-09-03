Bhopal: Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers, Offers 6 LPA In-Hand Salary; Content Creator's Meme Video Goes Viral

Soda Shopkeeper Calls Out For Freshers Wanting 6 LPA | Instagram

In a funny video filmed by a reel creator, an influencer named Narendra Rajpoot was seen posing as a shopkeeper at a soda stall and he claimed that the shop is looking forward to hire freshers. When he was asked by a customer on how much income he makes through running the soda business, Rajpoot role playing a sodawala without disclosing the amount said he is ready to offer a job to freshers who are searching for a good-paying role.

The video was posted on Instagram and it opened showing Rajpoot as the soda stall owner seeking and hiring candidates for the role of a helper there. While being recorded on camera, he advertised the vacant position and called out for freshers looking for a job and said, "Rajasthani Soda Shop, Depo Chauraha (in Bhopal) needs a helper and we can offer you 6 LPA, that too not as a CTC but in-hand salary."

"Don't ask me about my daily income. Do you want a job? If anyone is seeking a job, especially freshers, they can apply to join our shop named Rajasthani Soda located at the Depo Chauraha," he said preparing a soda for the customer who asked him about how much he makes in a day. Addressing how much the eligible candidate would be paid, he clearly said, "6 LPA will be given, not CTC but in-hand."

However, it is believed that the job vacancy and claims made in the video aren't true. They were allegedly created for mere fun and entertainment purposes by the reel creator who staged himself as a soda shopkeeper making such job promises.

Netizens react as video goes viral

Nevertheless, the video has hit the audience on social media and attracted 9.6 million views. Reacting to the meme content, people shared hilarious messages. For a while considering it to be a real job opportunity, they started considering the position and the pay being offered, alongside comparing the remuneration they receive from their corporate jobs.

"Infosys se jyada salary de rahe hai sir (He is offering a salary more than Infosys)," claimed an internet user. Another added, "This reel is reality check for all the corporate companies to respect their employees and pay them as well."

"I'm interested," was also one of the comments that people dropped while replying to the video. Curious people even asked the content creator about shift details and whether a Work From Home (WFH) was possible, on a hilarious note.