MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover In Gwalior To Get Rid Of Her; Kept Mum About Marriage & Kids For 3 Years

MP: Man Allegedly Poisons Lover To Get Rid Of Her In Gwalior; Kept Mum About Marriage, Kid For 3 Years

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman lost her life after consuming poison and being deceived by her lover who was married with two kids in Gwalior’s Gohad police station jurisdiction. The matter came to fore on Tuesday after the deceased's family alleged their daughter was poisoned and killed.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Parveen, a resident of the Kampoo area in Gwalior. It is said she had been in a romantic relationship with accused Sanjay for the last three years, who initially told her he was unmarried.

Parveen’s family has alleged Sanjay had been exploiting Parveen under the false promise of marriage. When she pressed him to marry her, he revealed that he was already married with two children, which left her devastated.

Victim was admitted to hospital in critical condition

Parveen's brother, Sanu Khan, stated that Sanjay had called her to Gohad, where she was physically assaulted and poisoned. Parveen had managed to make a phone call from Gohad, which had been given to the police as evidence.

As per the police, Parveen was brought to Gwalior’s Jaya Arogya Hospital hospital in critical condition, where she passed away while undergoing treatment. Police have registered a case and the matter is under investigation.