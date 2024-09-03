MP: Miscreants Stab Jabalpur Man Seven Times After Being Denied Money For Liquor; Arrested

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was severely injured after being stabbed by four men for refusing to give money for alcohol in Jabalpur on Tuesday. The incident occurred at a momos shop in the Chungi Naka area of Jabalpur.

According to the victim’s father-in-law, Phulwar Bhaat, he was sleeping when a neighbor informed him about the stabbing of his son-in-law, Babbu Bhaat.

Phulwar rushed to the police station to report the incident, but he claimed that the police did not take the matter seriously. Following this, the family decided to approach the SP office for further action.

The Incident

Shubham Ahirwar, a neighbor who was with the victim at the time, explained that they were returning from work and had stopped at the momos shop, where a group of men frequently drink alcohol.

On that day, the attackers were drinking and suddenly demanded money from them. When they refused, the men became aggressive and started beating Ahirwar. As Bhaat tried to intervene to stop the attack, the assailants began stabbing him, inflicting seven wounds.

The attackers have been identified as Ateeq Ahirwar, Annu, Saurabh, and Yogesh.

Madho Tal Police arrested all four accused. CSP Bhagat Singh called an ambulance to the SP office, and the injured was then admitted to Victoria Hospital.

The victim's family also alleged that he was not admitted to the Medical Hospital earlier despite his severe injuries.