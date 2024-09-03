 Caught On Cam: Driver Pins Man Down On Ground With JCB’s Bucket & Flees Over Unknown Argument; Victim Sustains Spinal Fracture
Police are currently investigating the matter to unveil what led the driver to take such drastic action in broad daylight.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Katni (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking video has emerged from Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district in which a JCB driver used the vehicle’s bucket to pin the young man down which caused severe injuries to his lower back, including a possible spinal fracture and multiple internal injuries.

According to information, the matter pertains to the Katai Ghat turn under Ranganath police station jurisdiction of Katni district. It is said that an argument erupted between the JCB driver and a young man on Tuesday. 

Following the argument, the JCB driver came into a fit of rage and drove towards the victim. Also, he used the vehicles bucket a and pinned him down to the ground mercilessly due to which he sustained a fracture in his back.

56-Year-Old Man In ICU After Hidden Black Cobra Bites Him Four Times In Jabalpur
Cause of argument still unknown

After the incident, the driver fled the scene with the vehicle. The injured young man, identified as Atul Tiwari, was immediately rushed to the district hospital for treatment. As soon as the police were informed, they arrived at the scene and investigated the matter. At present, police have launched a search for the absconding driver.

According to information, Atul is a resident of Bhatta Mohalla and works as a vendor at the local station. He said he was on his way home on foot when the incident took place. The argument escalated, and the driver, being aggressive, pressed him down with the JCB bucket.

The exact cause of the dispute is still unknown, and the police have registered a case against the absconding JCB driver are trying to unveil what led the driver to take such drastic action in broad daylight.

