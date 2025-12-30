MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Even after three years of the Supreme Court's decision, Telia Talab in Mandsaur continues to reflect administrative delay and a growing challenge to the rule of law.

Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court on March 22, 2023, demarcation of the pond has not been completed yet. The apex court had ordered that the exact boundary be fixed through a duly constituted committee after hearing the opinion of all stakeholders. Nearly two years later, neither the demarcation has been finalised nor has any report been made public.

The administration and municipal officials continue to say that the “process is underway,” but citizens are questioning where and how this process is progressing. Local residents allege that once demarcation is done, encroachments, illegal shops and constructions on pond land will come to the fore, leading to notices and action.

Environmental group Harit Kranti Paryavaran Samuh’s coordinator, Asad Ansari said that meetings and proposals have been showcased but no action is visible on the ground. He questioned whether the municipality has real intent to protect the pond.

The issue is now being seen as not just environmental neglect but disregard of judicial orders. Citizens demand clarity about when demarcation will be completed and the report released and who is responsible for this prolonged delay.