 MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur
Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court on March 22, 2023, demarcation of the pond has not been completed yet. The apex court had ordered that the exact boundary be fixed through a duly constituted committee after hearing the opinion of all stakeholders. Nearly two years later, neither the demarcation has been finalized nor has any report been made public.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 08:00 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Even after three years of the Supreme Court's decision, Telia Talab in Mandsaur continues to reflect administrative delay and a growing challenge to the rule of law.

Despite a clear directive from the Supreme Court on March 22, 2023, demarcation of the pond has not been completed yet. The apex court had ordered that the exact boundary be fixed through a duly constituted committee after hearing the opinion of all stakeholders. Nearly two years later, neither the demarcation has been finalised nor has any report been made public.

The issue is now being seen as not just environmental neglect but disregard of judicial orders. Citizens demand clarity about when demarcation will be completed and the report released and who is responsible for this prolonged delay.

