MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Mandsaur

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Irrigation water will reach every field within a year through the Malhargarh micro-irrigation project”, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said while addressing a public gathering in Ranakhada village.

He inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development works worth around Rs 11 crore.

During the program, road projects including Lodh to Bhukhi Buzurg via Bardiafanta, Lachhakhedi to Ishaqpura Banshkhedi Fanta and Rupavali to Bhatana were inaugurated or launched.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Paldi was inaugurated, Anganwadi buildings in Kamalpur, Bilatri and Ranakhada opened and the foundation stone for a community hall in Bilatri was laid.

Devda said that the project would reduce dependence on electricity and ensure Chambal River water reaches farms directly. He highlighted river interlinking, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing for the poor and expansion of roads, medical colleges and schools.

He urged citizens to use indigenous products, maintain cleanliness and promote quality education.