 MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Mandsaur
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Mandsaur

MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Mandsaur

Devda said that the project would reduce dependence on electricity and ensure Chambal River water reaches farms directly. He highlighted river interlinking, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing for the poor and expansion of roads, medical colleges, and schools. He urged citizens to use indigenous products, maintain cleanliness and promote quality education.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In Mandsaur | FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Irrigation water will reach every field within a year through the Malhargarh micro-irrigation project”, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda said while addressing a public gathering in Ranakhada village.

Read Also
Pune District Court to Swargate Metro Stretch Opens: Know Fare, Distance, Important Stations, Time,...
article-image

He inaugurated and laid foundation stone for development works worth around Rs 11 crore.

During the program, road projects including Lodh to Bhukhi Buzurg via Bardiafanta, Lachhakhedi to Ishaqpura Banshkhedi Fanta and Rupavali to Bhatana were inaugurated or launched.

The Ayushman Arogya Mandir at Paldi was inaugurated, Anganwadi buildings in Kamalpur, Bilatri and Ranakhada opened and the foundation stone for a community hall in Bilatri was laid.

FPJ Shorts
BMC Elections 2026: Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket
BMC Elections 2026: Kalina Residents Revolt Against Congress Over Rafique Shaikh Ticket
VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder
VIDEO: Perth Scorchers Players Push Broken Uber SUV While On Way To Stadium For BBL Game Against Sydney Thunder
Mumbai Police Recover 523 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹1.08 Crore In 2 Months
Mumbai Police Recover 523 Stolen And Lost Mobile Phones Worth Over ₹1.08 Crore In 2 Months
Navi Mumbai International Airport Handles Over 26,000 Passengers In First 5 Days Of Operations
Navi Mumbai International Airport Handles Over 26,000 Passengers In First 5 Days Of Operations
Read Also
Gwalior Honour Killing: Man Murders 19-Yo Daughter With Wife & Son's Help; Shot In Her Head & Dumped...
article-image

Devda said that the project would reduce dependence on electricity and ensure Chambal River water reaches farms directly. He highlighted river interlinking, Ayushman Bharat, Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing for the poor and expansion of roads, medical colleges and schools.

He urged citizens to use indigenous products, maintain cleanliness and promote quality education.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In...

MP News: Micro Irrigation To Benefit Every Field, Says Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda In...

MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

MP News: District Admin, Municipality Take Significant Steps Against Encroachments In Neemuch

MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch

MP News: National Youth Congress Acts Tough On Controversy In Neemuch

MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur

MP News: Delay Undermines Telia Talab Demarcation Process In Mandsaur

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...

'Swachh' Indore News: '10 Saal Se Koi Vikas Nahi,' Resident Exposes Poor Roads, Potholes Filled With...