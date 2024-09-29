Pune District Court to Swargate Metro Stretch Opens: Know Fare, Distance, Important Stations, Time, and Frequency; Foundation Stone Laid for Swargate to Katraj Metro | X/@metrorailpune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune Metro section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1) via video conference. The cost of the underground section between District Court and Swargate is around ₹1,810 crore.

Swargate-Katraj extension

He also laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1, which will be developed at a cost of around ₹2,955 crore. This southern extension of 5.46 km is completely underground, featuring three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj, according to officials. The extension will connect areas such as Padmavati, Balaji Nagar, Dhankawadi, and Katraj to the metro network.

Speaking at the inauguration function, PM Modi said, "Pune should have had an advanced transport system like the metro much earlier, but unfortunately, in the past decades, there has been a lack of both planning and vision in the urban development of our country. If any plan came up for discussion, its file would remain stuck for many years. Even if a plan was made, each project would remain stuck for many decades. The old work culture has caused a great loss to our country, Maharashtra, and Pune... Today, on one hand, we have inaugurated an old work, and at the same time, we have also laid the foundation stone of the Swargate to Katraj line... The previous government could not even build a single pillar of the Metro in 8 years, whereas our government has built a modern Metro station in Pune."

Additionally, in Pune, Modi also laid the foundation stone for the memorial of Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule's first girls' school at Bhidewada.

His visit to Pune, scheduled for September 26, was canceled due to heavy rains in the city. The event on Sunday was held at the Ganesh Kala Krida Manch at Swargate from 11:30 am onwards.

Earlier on Friday, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a protest outside the District Court station. The protesters also symbolically inaugurated the metro service, raising slogans against the Prime Minister for the delay.

PCMC to Swargate in just 34 minutes

Phase 1 includes two lines: PCMC to Swargate and Vanaz to Ramwadi. The newly completed underground section from District Court Metro Station to Swargate connects densely populated areas of Pune, such as Kasba Peth, Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate, to the metro network. Passenger services commenced at 4 pm on the same day, allowing direct travel from PCMC to Swargate in just 34 minutes with a fare of ₹35. Passengers on the Vanaz to Ramwadi line can interchange at District Court Metro Station to travel towards Swargate or PCMC.

Budhwar Peth-Kasba Peth Station, located near landmarks like Lal Mahal, Shaniwar Wada, and Kasba Ganapati, will benefit visitors to these areas. Mandai Station, centrally located, will make it easier for passengers to access Mahatma Phule Mandai, Tulshi Baug, Bhandi Market, and Dagdusheth Ganapati Temple, helping boost businesses in the area.

Swargate Metro Station is near the ST Station and PMPML Bus Depot, forming a Multi-Modal Integration Hub. It will enable seamless transfers for passengers traveling by ST and PMPML buses to far-flung parts of the city like PCMC, Ramwadi, and Vanaz. Soon, an underground pedestrian walkway will connect Swargate Metro Station to the ST Station for added convenience.

Along with these metro projects, the Prime Minister also inaugurated Solapur Airport, conducted the Bhumi Pujan for the Bhidewada Memorial in Pune, and dedicated the Bidkin project to the nation.