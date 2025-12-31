 MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Working Fast, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Reacting to a proposal put up in the Punjab assembly against the rechristening of MNREGA as G RAM G, Chouhan said because MNREGA slowly became a synonym for corruption, its form had to be changed. The decision was taken after a year-long discussion. About the proposal put up in the Punjab assembly against G RAM G, Chouhan said it was against Parliament and the Constitution.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 12:31 AM IST
MP News: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav Working Fast, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is working fast and with more enthusiasm.

Chouhan made the statement, reacting to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s appreciation of Yadav’s style of functioning. His best wishes are with Yadav so that MP may progress by leaps and bounds, Chouhan said.

Reacting to a proposal put up in the Punjab assembly against the rechristening of MNREGA as G RAM G, Chouhan said because MNREGA slowly became a synonym for corruption, its form had to be changed.

The decision was taken after a year-long discussion. About the proposal put up in the Punjab assembly against G RAM G, Chouhan said it was against Parliament and the Constitution.

Reacting to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata’s announcement to construct a Mahakaal temple, Chouhan said, 'Whenever an election is there, she remembers the temple.

