Karnataka Tragedy: 5 Charred To Death, 4 Injured As Sleeper Bus Catches Fire After Collision With Container Truck On NH-48 Near Hiriyur | VIDEO

Five charred to death after a sleeper coach bus caught fire following a collision with a container truck on NH-48 near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district | X - @SomisettiNaveen

Bengaluru, Dec 25: Five persons were charred to death, while four others were injured in a wee hours collision between a sleeper coach bus and a container truck on Highway 48 near Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

Victims Identified, Others Await Confirmation

The deceased include the driver and cleaner of the truck and three passengers in the bus. While one of the passengers was identified as Manasa from Channarayapattana in Hassan district, the identity of two others is yet to be ascertained.

Bus Catches Fire After Truck Crosses Divider

The incident took place at around 2 am, when the sleeper coach belonging to Seabird bus company was heading towards Gokarna in Uttara Kannada district from Bengaluru.

When the bus was crossing Hiriyur, the truck coming from the opposite side crossed over the road divider and hit the bus from the side. The bus driver, Rafique, realising that the truck was going to hit the bus, tried to avoid it, but within no time, the bus was in flames.

BREAKING | At least 30killed as private bus catches fire after accident in Karnataka #busaccident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/rOOiTTk2Ar — Naveen(NNNews) (@SomisettiNaveen) December 25, 2025

Passengers Escape Through Windows, Bystanders Help Rescue

Since the bus was non-AC, most of the passengers jumped out of the bus through the windows. Besides, since the fire started from the right side of the bus, people travelling in other vehicles on the highway opened the left side door and rescued many people.

VIDEO | Chitradurga, Karnataka: Aftermath of the fatal lorry–bus collision on National Highway 48 near Gorlathu village in Hiriyur taluk, which claimed over 10 lives.



Authorities and emergency teams are carrying out recovery operations as the charred bus is being cleared from… pic.twitter.com/ZMZHkYRxbh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 25, 2025

#WATCH | Karnataka | An accident took place between a lorry and a private bus near Gorlathu village in Chitradurga district on National Highway 48. Multiple dead bodies seen at the spot. Rescue operations underway. More details awaited



(Visuals from the spot) pic.twitter.com/1pcOboCYGq — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2025

Confusion Over Casualties After Accident

There were 34 passengers in the bus, including the driver and the conductor. After the accident, they could find only 25 people and presumed that nine persons had died. However, later it was revealed that six passengers, who had escaped, boarded available vehicles and continued their journey.

Ex-Gratia Announced by PM and CM

While the Prime Minister has announced ₹2 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased and ₹50,000 compensation for the injured, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has announced ₹5 lakh ex-gratia for the deceased and ₹50,000 compensation for the injured.

School Bus with 60 Children Has Miraculous Escape

Meanwhile, about 60 children, who were travelling in a school bus behind the bus, had a miraculous escape due to the presence of mind of the driver.

Also Watch:

Driver’s Quick Action Saves Children

The children from a private school in Bengaluru were on the way to a school trip to Dandeli. School bus driver Sachin sensed the truck was jumping over the road divider and steered the vehicle to the extreme left, jumped over the ditch and landed the school bus on the service road. Though the windshield of the bus shattered, none of the children were injured.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/