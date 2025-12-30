MP News: BJP Workers’ Conference Held In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP assembly-level workers’ conference was held on Monday at the party’s district office in Dhar. The event was organised to mark Atal Smriti Year

The completion of two years of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Vikram Verma addressed the conference as the chief speaker. District BJP president Mahant Nilesh Bharti, MLA Nina Verma, Farmer Morcha state general secretary Dilip Patondiya and other leaders were present on the dais.

The programme began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata and portraits of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Syama Prasad Mukherjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Mahant Bharti urged workers to actively participate in the voter revision campaign across the district.

MP News: Cop's Car Injures Two Youths In Neemuch | FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Two persons were injured when a speeding car hit their motorcycle on Monday at 11:30 pm in Kanawati area near Devnarayan Temple in Neemuch.

Neemuch Cantt police station in-charge Nilesh Awasthi revealed the car was driven by policeman Raju Baghel, currently posted at the SP's office. According to police, Baghel was travelling from Neemuch towards Jawad with a colleague to pick up family members when his car collided with the two bike riders near Kanawati.

The injured were identified as Amanatullah Khan and Sohail. Both were immediately rushed to the district hospital via 108 ambulance and are undergoing treatment. Their condition was reported to be serious.

Police arrested the accused, conducted his medical examination, registered a case against him and launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Authorities are examining all circumstances surrounding the accident, which will determine whether speed, negligence or other factors contributed to the collision, police said.