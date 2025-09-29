Gwalior Honour Killing: Man Murders 19-Yo Daughter With Wife & Son's Help; Shot In Her Head & Dumped Body Into River, Police Reveals Chilling Details

Gwalior Murder Case: Honour Killing Revealed In Morena As Father Murdered 19-Year-Old Daughter; Brother And Mother Also Involved |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A 19-year-old girl's body wrapped in tarpaulin, was recovered from a river in Madhya Pardesh's Morena.

The deceased has been identified as Divya. Forensic experts arrived at the scene and examined the body, and initial findings confirmed a gunshot wound to the head which had shattered the skull.

Police revealed that it was a case of honour killing and the girl was allegedly murdered by her father, with the help of her brother and mother.

Father and brother together discarded the body

The investigation revealed that Divya was murdered by her father, Bantu Sikarwar. After the murder, her minor brother accompanied his father to conceal the body and together they threw it into the river.

Furthermore, the possibility of other people being involved in transporting and hiding the body from the house to the river is also being raised. Police have begun preparations to identify the other individuals involved using call details and mobile tower locations.

Mother's changing statement raised suspicion

The role of Divya's mother, Gudiya, is also being suspected in the incident. During interrogation, she repeatedly changed her statements, leading police to believe that her mother was aware of the murder or consented to the murder.

House cleaned after murder, children sent to relatives

The day after the murder, the accused, Bantu, returned home and had the house thoroughly cleaned.

When asked by the neighborhood about sudden cleaning of house, the family told that 'Wednesday' was a good day for purification.

Following this, Divya's brother and sister were sent to a relative's house. Neighbours say that Bantu had a bullying nature and did not get along with anyone in the village. This is why only a few people attended the funeral of the deceased.

A secret letter revealed the secret

The police only learned of the case when a young man who knew Bantu and his family well wrote a secret letter informing them. If this information had not been received in time, the case could have been further suppressed.

Brother also accused of destroying evidence

Divya's minor brother, who studied in the same class at school, accompanied his father to dispose of the body after the murder.

Divya's 12-year-old sister was also present, who is now in shock. After the murder, Bantu sent both his son and daughter to a relative's home.

Given the seriousness of the case, the police realized that if the family became a complainant, they might change their statements if they were convicted.

Therefore, Station House Officer Darshan Shukla himself became the complainant and established a case of murder.

Now, after the post-mortem report confirmed a gunshot wound, Bantu Sikarwar is being charged with murder, while his mother, brother and other associates will be charged for destroying evidence.