 MP News: 'Cruel Joke...' Farmers Dump Bhavantar Scheme, Demand MSP-Based Soybean Procurement
With soybean harvesting at its peak across Madhya Pradesh, farmers are facing deep uncertainty as procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) is yet to begin

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 01:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With soybean harvesting at its peak across Madhya Pradesh, farmers are facing deep uncertainty as procurement at Minimum Support Price (MSP) is yet to begin.

In a strongly worded open letter to Chief Minister, members of Bharatiya Kisan Majdoor Sena (BKMS) have trashed Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, calling it ‘a cruel joke on farmers’.

State president of the BKMS, Bablu Jadhav, stated that Bhavantar scheme is neither transparent nor effective. “Since 2018, lakhs of farmers have been awaiting their dues. Reintroducing a failed scheme only worsens farmers’ financial distress,” the letter claimed.

Farmers have placed two key demands: immediate abolition of Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana, and prompt commencement of MSP-based soybean procurement. The letter warned that if the government delays action, farmers will be forced to launch an agitation, and the repercussions will rest solely with the administration.

Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Conferred On Singer Sonu Nigam
Farmers’ tractor rally on Oct 8 against green field corridor project

Farmers opposing the Indore-Ujjain Green Field Corridor have announced a massive tractor rally in Indore on October 8. The decision was taken unanimously at a farmers’ meeting held in Ratan Khedi village under the leadership of farmer leaders.

Farmer leader Bablu Jadhav said that the rally will highlight three major demands: cancellation of the Green Field Corridor project affecting thousands of acres of fertile farmland, procurement of soybean at support price while scrapping the Bhavantar scheme, and effective measures to curb crop damage caused by wild boars and nilgai.

Jadhav said the rally would be peaceful but warned that if demands are ignored, farmers are ready for a massive protest.

