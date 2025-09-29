Indore News: National Lata Mangeshkar Award Conferred On Singer Sonu Nigam |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a grand and culturally vibrant ceremony held here on Sunday, chief minister Dr Mohan Yadav conferred the National Lata Mangeshkar Award (2025) on playback singer Sonu Nigam.

The event, organized by the department of culture in collaboration with the Indore district administration, took place at Lata Mangeshkar Auditorium on the occasion of the legendary singer’s birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said, “Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar elevated Indian music to new heights with her divine voice. This award in her name is a unique tribute to those artistes who have left an indelible mark on the world of music.

Today, by honouring world-renowned singer Sonu Nigam, we feel immensely proud. His presence is like the moonlight on a dark night, illuminating the stage with grace.” He also highlighted Indore’s rich and unique musical tradition.

लता दीदी का स्वर ऐसा प्रतीत होता है, मानो स्वयं मां सरस्वती ने अपने कंठ से सुरों की सरिता प्रवाहित कर दी हो।



राष्ट्र की गौरव एवं सुर सम्राज्ञी, 'भारत रत्न' लता दीदी जी की जयंती के अवसर पर आज उनकी जन्मभूमि इंदौर में आयोजित सम्मान समारोह में सहभागिता कर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित… pic.twitter.com/bo7um7M02a — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) September 28, 2025

In an emotional response, Sonu Nigam expressed his gratitude, saying, “Lata Mangeshkar was not just an inspiration but a living tradition of music for all of us. Receiving an award in her name is one of the most special moments of my life. Thirty years ago, I had performed at this very Lata Mangeshkar Award ceremony and today to be honored here is truly a blessing.”

Following the award presentation, a soulful musical evening was organized, featuring playback singer Ankit Tiwari and his troupe, who captivated the audience with a series of melodious performances.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including urban development and housing minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, divisional commissioner Dr Sudam Khade, MP Shankar Lalwani, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, collector Shivam Verma and many legislators, officials and music lovers.