MP News: Ancient Amka Jhamka Mata Temple; Historical Site Of Rukmini Haran In Dhar District |

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The historic Amka Jhamka Mata Temple in Amjhera village, Dhar district stands as a testament to ancient Indian mythology and religious heritage.

This is the legendary site where Lord Krishna abducted Goddess Rukmini. The chariot wheel traces are still discernible behind the temple. Dating back to the Pandava period, this sacred temple was formerly known as Kundanpur and holds deep significance for multiple communities.

The temple complex showcases remarkable architectural heritage, featuring sculptures reminiscent of the Dwapar era that mirror those found in Dwarka's Rupmati Mata temple.

The sacred grounds include a mountain cave where the Pandavas reportedly meditated, five Shankara temples and the revered Surya Kund - a sunken pool where devotees perform ritual baths before worship. Adding to its mystical appeal, the complex houses a Chamunda Mata temple where liquor offerings continue during Dussehra celebrations, preserving ancient ritualistic traditions.

The temple serves as the family deity for Rana Bakhtawar Singh's lineage, along with several Yadav and Pawar Pandit families who continue their ancestral worship traditions here.

According to Ashutosh Pandit, Rukmini was the daughter of King Bhishan, destined for marriage to Shishupal but devoted to Krishna. Legend suggests even Maharani Lakshmibai of Mandu once worshipped here, though historical documentation remains elusive.

The temple gained attention under Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's administration. Since assuming office, the CM visited the temple twice, launching the ambitious ‘Krishna Patheya’ missionary initiative. This development programme promises infrastructure and cultural enhancement for all locations associated with Lord Krishna's divine presence.

