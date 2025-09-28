MP News: Police Head-Quarters Issues SOP To Guard 1 Lakh+ Police Data At MPSEDC |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to prevent data leaks, Police Headquarters (PHQ) has issued strict guidelines regarding Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (MPSEDC) employees’ access to police scanning centres, officials said.

MPSEDC is uploading annual confidential reports (ACR) and service books of over 1 lakh police personnel on the e-HRMS portal. After nearly two months, PHQ realised confidential data could be vulnerable to leaks by MPSEDC employees.

Instructions now regulate MPSEDC staff entry during police service book verification. Service records are scanned on a rotational basis by a private organisation authorised by MPSEDC.

Strict guidelines

Data of officers and personnel is highly sensitive. Police units have been informed that MPSEDC employees and their authorised staff are strictly prohibited from storing data on non-government computers, mobile phones, storage devices or cloud. Taking data outside the workplace is not allowed.

To secure data during scanning, police units must thoroughly search MPSEDC employees on entry and exit, and no storage devices are allowed inside scanning centres.

Police personnel should be deployed to respond immediately in case of data theft or emergencies. Employees must submit a daily written undertaking confirming they have not saved data unauthorisedly. CCTV cameras must be installed, and any data breach reported immediately to PHQ.

e-HRMS portal

The e-HRMS portal digitises service records of all Madhya Pradesh Police personnel to reduce paperwork and boost transparency. It contains complete records of appointments, postings, leave, and more.

Future applications for transfer and leave will be submitted through this portal, making police administration more efficient.