 MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur
HomeBhopalMP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur

The impact so severe that the engine was flung nearly 20 feet away

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 07:07 PM IST
MP News: 28-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Car Hits Pothole, Crashes Into Tree In Chhatarpur |

Chhatarpur(Madhya Pradesh): Accident strikes Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur, where a 28-year-old businessman lost his life after vehicle hit a deep pothole before crashing into a tree on Saturday.

Around 2 am, the accident unfolded in Naugaon where the vehicle of 28-year-old businessman Shivam Pateriya, a young businessman and car market operator, met with a horrific accident.

The impact so severe that the engine was flung nearly 20 feet away. Shivam died on the spot.

Journey of joy to mourning

On Saturday, Shivam and his family had gone to attend a wedding at a relative's house in Chhatarpur. On their way back, the vehicle hit a deep pothole and crashed into a tree.

This accident, which occurred just a short distance from their home, shattered the entire family. Shivam's mother, Kranti Devi (50), and sister, Ruchi Pateriya, were seriously injured in the accident.

Both were first brought to the Naugaon Health Center, from where their condition worsened and they were referred to the Chhatarpur District Hospital.

Road Potholes Become Death Pits

The accident occurred where the road in front of a liquor shop is riddled with large potholes. The car jumped over these potholes, lost balance, and crashed into a tree.

This road is under the jurisdiction of the Public Works Department, and with the onset of the monsoon season, these potholes have become death pits.

People say that the negligence of the Public Works Department has prematurely taken away a life. Locals expressed anger upon this horrific accident.

A local after the accident said, "Complaints were filed, but the department ignored them. Will the Public Works Department take responsibility for Shivam's death?"

