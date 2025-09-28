Bhopal Shocker! Giant Wheel Swing Collapses At Khandera Temple In Raisen, Gets Stuck At 120° - VIDEO | Instagram

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A major tragedy was averted after a giant wheel swing suddenly broke down amid a ride during ongoing Navratri celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district, as reported on Sunday.

Fortunately, all the riders were still seated and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

According to information, the incident occurred at Khandera Dham temple fair in Raisen district after a hook of the manually operated swing snapped while several people were sitting on it.

Eyewitnesses said people started shouting in fear, but with the help of police and locals, all riders were safely evacuated. Luckily, no one was injured.

Regarding the matter, Devanagar police station in-charge said, “It was a manually run swing, operated by foot. One of the hooks broke, which caused the chaos. The swing has now been removed from the site.”

The temple fair, which attracts thousands of devotees every day and hosts hundreds of stalls, soon returned to normal after the incident.