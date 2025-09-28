Madhya Pradesh September 28, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Dhar, Khargone & Others; Monsoon Withdraws From Ujjain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rain alert for four districts of Indore division - Alirajpur, Dhar, Barwani and Khargone, on Sunday. These districts may receive 2.5 to 4.5 inches of rainfall, along with thunderstorms.

Light showers are expected in Bhopal and Jabalpur, while other districts may see thunderstorms, strong winds, and scattered rainfall.

What do meteorologists say?

According to the Meteorological Department, a trough is passing through the southern part of Madhya Pradesh, while a depression is active over the Bay of Bengal. Because of this, rainfall activity has begun in the southern region of the state.

On Saturday, Bhopal witnessed light showers during the day, followed by heavy rainfall at night. Heavy rain was also recorded in Itarsi, Narmadapuram.

Due to rising water levels, three gates of the Tawa Dam were opened. So far, Itarsi has received 53 inches of rainfall this season. Narmadapuram city also experienced an hour of heavy rain on Saturday morning.

Rain records

In Bhopal, light showers occurred during the day on Saturday, followed by heavy rainfall at night.

Narmadapuram’s Itarsi received heavy rainfall, taking the season’s total to 53 inches. Due to rising water levels, three gates of the Tawa Dam were opened.

Jabalpur witnessed cloudy skies in the morning and heavy rain in the afternoon.

In Khargone’s Kasrawad region, strong winds accompanied by 45 minutes of heavy rain disrupted cotton harvesting. Farmers say the rain is damaging soybean and cotton crops.

Weather expected in next 2 days

September 29: There is an alert for thunderstorms and light rainfall in all districts of Madhya Pradesh.

September 30: There is an alert for thunderstorms and light rainfall in all districts of Madhya Pradesh.