Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of the city sparkled with festive fervour on Saturday as Free Press hosted a spectacular Garba celebration, transforming the evening into a whirlwind of colour, rhythm and joy.

Sponsored by ISBA Group of Institutions, Vishisht School of Management, Moira Sariya, Anandam Netralaya and LNCT Vidhyapeeth, the event drew families, friends and dance enthusiasts who filled the venue with vibrant energy.

As twilight descended, the grounds came alive with twirling ghagras, rhythmic dandiya beats and infectious laughter. Local dance groups enthralled the audience, while emcee Rupali Gupta’s spirited anchoring kept the atmosphere buzzing.

Adding flavour to the festivities were food stalls serving savoury and sweet delights that kept the dancers fuelled through the night. Fun award categories ensured non-stop cheers, making the evening even more memorable.

Blending tradition with sheer celebration, the Free Press Garba became a night to remember — where Indore’s community spirit shone bright under the festive skies.