 Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreGarba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore

Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore

As twilight descended, the grounds came alive with twirling ghagras, rhythmic dandiya beats and infectious laughter

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image
Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore | A-1 CREATION

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): People of the city sparkled with festive fervour on Saturday as Free Press hosted a spectacular Garba celebration, transforming the evening into a whirlwind of colour, rhythm and joy.

Sponsored by ISBA Group of Institutions, Vishisht School of Management, Moira Sariya, Anandam Netralaya and LNCT Vidhyapeeth, the event drew families, friends and dance enthusiasts who filled the venue with vibrant energy.

As twilight descended, the grounds came alive with twirling ghagras, rhythmic dandiya beats and infectious laughter. Local dance groups enthralled the audience, while emcee Rupali Gupta’s spirited anchoring kept the atmosphere buzzing.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...
article-image

Adding flavour to the festivities were food stalls serving savoury and sweet delights that kept the dancers fuelled through the night. Fun award categories ensured non-stop cheers, making the evening even more memorable.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set
Shah Rukh Khan Holds Gun, Looks Dapper In Black Suit In LEAKED Photo From King Set
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28
Mumbai Receives 112% Of Annual Rainfall; Red Alert For City, Thane, Palghar & Raigad Till September 28
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Top-10 Most Valued Indian Firms Lose Nearly ₹3 Lakh Crore In Market Cap; TCS Suffers Biggest Hit
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal
Navaratri 2025: 'He Has Backstabbed India', Donald Trump Showed As 'Asura' In West Bengal's Durga Pandal

Blending tradition with sheer celebration, the Free Press Garba became a night to remember — where Indore’s community spirit shone bright under the festive skies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh September 28, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Dhar, Khargone & Others;...

Madhya Pradesh September 28, 2025 Weather Updates: Heavy Rain Alert For Dhar, Khargone & Others;...

Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore

Garba Night At Free Press: Dazzling Display Of Rhythm And Grace In Indore

Indore News: High Court Bans Burning Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's ‘Surpanakha’ Effigy On Dussehra

Indore News: High Court Bans Burning Of Sonam Raghuvanshi's ‘Surpanakha’ Effigy On Dussehra

Hear Pleas In Recruitment Case: Supreme Court To MP High Court

Hear Pleas In Recruitment Case: Supreme Court To MP High Court

Indore News: Hooter-Fitted Car Rams Bike, Law Student Killed

Indore News: Hooter-Fitted Car Rams Bike, Law Student Killed