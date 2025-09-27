 Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata Tekri Temple In Dewas, Claim Priests & Locals
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreNavratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata Tekri Temple In Dewas, Claim Priests & Locals

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata Tekri Temple In Dewas, Claim Priests & Locals

Natural weathering, mineral deposits, groundwater sweepage are some possible reasons for the change

Arimitra BoseUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Navratri 2025 Day-6: Idol's Carved Face Have Changed Several Times Over 6 Decades In Madhya Pradesh's Maa Chamunda Temple |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A fascinating belief about Maa Chamunda, Mata Tekri in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas has been flying around for last 60 years. It is believed that around 6 decades back, the carved face of Maa Chamunda on the cave wall was different from what is today.

According to older devotees, the scuplture of the goddess we see today is completely different from what they used to worship during their youth days. It is belived that the appearance of the divine sculpture, has changed 3-4 times over the years.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-3: 'Often See Fresh Garland On Maa Sharda's Idol During Wee Hours...' Priests &...
article-image

According to the priest of Maa Chamunda Temple, the current appearance of the Mother's face had a different form. Earlier the deity's face was less fierce and had a softer look. The face of the Goddess was also slightly elongated, but now has become slightly rounded.

Few years ago, a slight change in the face of the Goddess occurred due to rainwater seepage. This change was surprising, astonishing many devotees. In 2017, artists were called in to restore the shape of the idol and the temple was reopened to devotees later.

FPJ Shorts
Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods
Uttarakhand News: Death Certificates Cleared For 67 Missing In Dharali Flash Floods
Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported
Mumbai News: Jogeshwari Police Arrest 2 Bangladeshi Nationals For Illegal Stay; To Be Deported
Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees
Mumbai Tragedy: Car Hits Taxi On Worli-Bandra Sea Link, Injuring 2; Driver Flees
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critically Injured In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Road Accident
Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Critically Injured In Himachal Pradesh’s Solan Road Accident

The idol of the Goddess is a part of the hill and is located at the base of the hill. As a result, rainwater often leaks, playing a major role in the change of appearance.

Read Also
Navratri 2025 Day-4: When Maa Bijasan Destroyed Raktbeej... Famous Salkanpur Temple Perched On...
article-image

Architechute enthusiasts and geologists highlights the possible reasons for the change such as natural weathering of the rock, mineral deposits from groundwater seepage, or the way changing light falls inside the cave.

Yet for several devotees the phenomenon is a divine and spiritual sign. The temple attracts several devotees from across the world during Navratri. The administration makes special arrangements during the festival to accomodate every devotees for darshan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...

Indore Chappan Dukaan Tour: Tasting Dabeli, Dal Pakwan, Jini Dosa & What Not; Check Out Some...

Indore Online Fraud: Cyber Law & MBA Students Among 9 Held From UP For Duping Retired GM Of Mumbai...

Indore Online Fraud: Cyber Law & MBA Students Among 9 Held From UP For Duping Retired GM Of Mumbai...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

Indore News: Life Of 25-Year-Old Youth Saved At MY Hospital Who Was Pierced By Three Iron Rods

Indore News: Life Of 25-Year-Old Youth Saved At MY Hospital Who Was Pierced By Three Iron Rods