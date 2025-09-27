Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata Tekri Temple In Dewas, Claim Priests & Locals

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Idol's Carved Face Have Changed Several Times Over 6 Decades In Madhya Pradesh's Maa Chamunda Temple |

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A fascinating belief about Maa Chamunda, Mata Tekri in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas has been flying around for last 60 years. It is believed that around 6 decades back, the carved face of Maa Chamunda on the cave wall was different from what is today.

According to older devotees, the scuplture of the goddess we see today is completely different from what they used to worship during their youth days. It is belived that the appearance of the divine sculpture, has changed 3-4 times over the years.

According to the priest of Maa Chamunda Temple, the current appearance of the Mother's face had a different form. Earlier the deity's face was less fierce and had a softer look. The face of the Goddess was also slightly elongated, but now has become slightly rounded.

Few years ago, a slight change in the face of the Goddess occurred due to rainwater seepage. This change was surprising, astonishing many devotees. In 2017, artists were called in to restore the shape of the idol and the temple was reopened to devotees later.

The idol of the Goddess is a part of the hill and is located at the base of the hill. As a result, rainwater often leaks, playing a major role in the change of appearance.

Architechute enthusiasts and geologists highlights the possible reasons for the change such as natural weathering of the rock, mineral deposits from groundwater seepage, or the way changing light falls inside the cave.

Yet for several devotees the phenomenon is a divine and spiritual sign. The temple attracts several devotees from across the world during Navratri. The administration makes special arrangements during the festival to accomodate every devotees for darshan.