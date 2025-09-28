 MP Shocker! Father Shoots 19-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Body In River; Police Suspect Honour Killing
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 03:08 PM IST
article-image
MP Shocker! Father Shoots 19-Year-Old Daughter, Dumps Body In River; Police Suspect Honour Killing | FP Photo

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A man shot his 19-year-old daughter and threw his body into a river, as reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district on Sunday. 

According to information, the deceased was identified as Divya Sikarwar, a resident of Shivnagar in the Civil Lines area.

The case came to light after an anonymous call to the Civil Lines police station on Saturday. 

The caller informed that a gunshot was heard from the house of Bantu Sikarwar in Shivnagar 4 days ago, after which his 19-year-old daughter Divya went missing.

Following the tip-off, Civil Lines police, led by Station House Officer Darshan Shukla, reached Bantu Sikarwar’s house. The house was mostly empty and Bantu Sikarwar was taken into custody. During questioning, he revealed the horrifying details.

The police said that Divya was shot dead inside a room and her body was placed in a sack and thrown into the Kunwari River near the village of Galetha. 

Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of...
article-image

Case suspected to be an honour-killing 

An SDRF team conducted a 3-hour search along the riverbank, but the body could not be recovered. The operation was called off due to darkness and is scheduled to resume in the morning.

Police suspect the case may be linked to honour killing, but all possibilities are being investigated carefully. 

According to Morena City Police Superintendent Deepavali Chandolia, it is too early to say whether it was murder or suicide. The situation will become clearer after the body is recovered and a post-mortem is conducted.

