 Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of 8-Year-Old Linked To Tutor’s Obsession
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of 8-Year-Old Linked To Tutor’s Obsession

Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of 8-Year-Old Linked To Tutor’s Obsession

Kid killed by the tutor because his proposal was rejected by the child's mother

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the tragic murder of eight-year-old Kartik, alias Bharat Mahawar, a student of Christ Memorial School, continues to unfold.

On January 7, 2018, Bharat did not return home to Rajendra Nagar after school. When his mother Savita and family couldn’t locate him, they filed a missing report at Bairagarh police station.

The next day, police discovered Bharat’s body in a sack near Mubarakpur crossing. He had been strangled with shoelaces tied so tightly that officers struggled to untie them.

Read Also
Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...
article-image

DIG Santosh Singh suspected the crime was personal, not random. Police focused on Vishal Rupani, aka Bittoo, a 19-year-old tutor who had taught Bharat and his sister Kanak for a few months before being dismissed by Savita due to his disturbing behaviour and unwanted advances.

FPJ Shorts
Raigad News: Smart Meter Awareness Drive Launched At BATU, Lonere To Educate Students On Benefits And Careers
Raigad News: Smart Meter Awareness Drive Launched At BATU, Lonere To Educate Students On Benefits And Careers
'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'I Have Never Seen...': Salman Agha Makes Huge Statement Over 'Handshake' Row Controversy Ahead Of IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Police Constable Somnath Phapale Found Dead In Taloja Creek; DNA Confirms Identity
Navi Mumbai News: Rabale Police Constable Somnath Phapale Found Dead In Taloja Creek; DNA Confirms Identity
Thane News: Four Undertrial Prisoners Booked For Assaulting Police Constable Inside Van At Kalyan Court
Thane News: Four Undertrial Prisoners Booked For Assaulting Police Constable Inside Van At Kalyan Court

Kanak provided crucial testimony, stating she saw Bharat leaving school with “Bittu uncle” who wore a mask.

Under questioning, Vishal admitted to killing Bharat, motivated by his rejected love for Savita. “She refused me and stopped my tuition. I wanted her to suffer by losing what she loved most,” he confessed.

Forensic analysis revealed Bharat had bruises and signs of struggle but was overpowered.Vishal remains in custody as police continue to build their case. For Bharat’s family, the trauma and loss are irreparable.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of...

Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of...

Bhopal Power Cut September 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Piriya Mohalla, Bairagarh Road...

Bhopal Power Cut September 28: Power To Remain Disrupted In Om Nagar, Piriya Mohalla, Bairagarh Road...

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Navratri 2025 Day-6: Maa Chamunda’s Face Changed Several Times In Last 6 Decades At Famous Mata...

Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out...

Bhopal Durga Pandals: From Grand Jagganath Puri Inspired To Singapore Themed Pandal, Check Out...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities...