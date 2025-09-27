Bhopal News: Innocent Child Pays Price Of One-Sided Love Affair; Investigation Reveals Murder Of 8-Year-Old Linked To Tutor’s Obsession

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the tragic murder of eight-year-old Kartik, alias Bharat Mahawar, a student of Christ Memorial School, continues to unfold.

On January 7, 2018, Bharat did not return home to Rajendra Nagar after school. When his mother Savita and family couldn’t locate him, they filed a missing report at Bairagarh police station.

The next day, police discovered Bharat’s body in a sack near Mubarakpur crossing. He had been strangled with shoelaces tied so tightly that officers struggled to untie them.

DIG Santosh Singh suspected the crime was personal, not random. Police focused on Vishal Rupani, aka Bittoo, a 19-year-old tutor who had taught Bharat and his sister Kanak for a few months before being dismissed by Savita due to his disturbing behaviour and unwanted advances.

Kanak provided crucial testimony, stating she saw Bharat leaving school with “Bittu uncle” who wore a mask.

Under questioning, Vishal admitted to killing Bharat, motivated by his rejected love for Savita. “She refused me and stopped my tuition. I wanted her to suffer by losing what she loved most,” he confessed.

Forensic analysis revealed Bharat had bruises and signs of struggle but was overpowered.Vishal remains in custody as police continue to build their case. For Bharat’s family, the trauma and loss are irreparable.