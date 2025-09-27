Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities In Indore Market

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh | X

Indore: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that incidents of communal violence have surged under BJP rule in the state. He said people of minority communities are facing harassment and bias from the administration.

During his visit to Indore, Singh claimed that Muslim youths working as salesmen in Seetala Mata Market are being forced to quit their jobs.

“Why? Because a BJP MLA’s son has ordered that Muslims should not be employed in markets. What kind of governance is this?” he asked.

Singh was referring to Aklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP leader and Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaur, who reportedly instructed shop owners at Seetala Mata Market -- Indore’s largest garments hub with nearly a thousand shops -- to remove all Muslim employees by September 25.

“The sense of anxiety in the market is palpable. I was shocked to learn that a BJP MLA’s son could carry out such unlawful orders. Citizens who protested have received no protection, and the administration has taken no action,” Singh said during his market visit.

He added, “I want to ask the Indore police commissioner why no action has been taken against the MLA’s son. It is the duty of the administration to safeguard citizens’ rights. I will visit the local police station and file a written complaint today.”

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Singh pointed out, “Earlier, a BJP leader’s son physically assaulted municipal officials, and now another BJP MLA’s son is acting with impunity. Due to administrative bias, the morale of Muslims has dropped sharply.”

The controversial directive from Aklavya Singh Gaur reportedly came during a meeting with the Seetala Mata Bazaar Vyapari Association in early September, where he cited a rise in so-called ‘love jihad’ cases as justification. The meeting was attended by market association president Hema Panjvani, general secretary Atul Neema, and Ram Babu Rathore, husband of the ward councillor.

