 Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities In Indore Market
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaCongress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities In Indore Market

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh Accuses BJP Of Rising Communal Violence, Cites Harassment Of Minorities In Indore Market

Singh was referring to Aklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP leader and Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaur, who reportedly instructed shop owners at Seetala Mata Market -- Indore’s largest garments hub with nearly a thousand shops -- to remove all Muslim employees by September 25.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh | X

Indore: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh on Saturday alleged that incidents of communal violence have surged under BJP rule in the state. He said people of minority communities are facing harassment and bias from the administration.

During his visit to Indore, Singh claimed that Muslim youths working as salesmen in Seetala Mata Market are being forced to quit their jobs.

“Why? Because a BJP MLA’s son has ordered that Muslims should not be employed in markets. What kind of governance is this?” he asked.

Singh was referring to Aklavya Singh Gaur, son of BJP leader and Indore-4 MLA Malini Gaur, who reportedly instructed shop owners at Seetala Mata Market -- Indore’s largest garments hub with nearly a thousand shops -- to remove all Muslim employees by September 25.

FPJ Shorts
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Check Out Weather And Pitch Report For The High-Octane Clash In Dubai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Stork Sambad Night Saturday Weekly Draw
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
XAT 2026 Official Mock Test Link To Go Live Today; Window Open Until September 28
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Donner Saturday Weekly Draw
Read Also
'There’s Kaba In My Heart..': CM Mamata Banerjee Claps As TMC MLA Madan Mitra Sings Inside Durga...
article-image

“The sense of anxiety in the market is palpable. I was shocked to learn that a BJP MLA’s son could carry out such unlawful orders. Citizens who protested have received no protection, and the administration has taken no action,” Singh said during his market visit.

He added, “I want to ask the Indore police commissioner why no action has been taken against the MLA’s son. It is the duty of the administration to safeguard citizens’ rights. I will visit the local police station and file a written complaint today.”

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Singh pointed out, “Earlier, a BJP leader’s son physically assaulted municipal officials, and now another BJP MLA’s son is acting with impunity. Due to administrative bias, the morale of Muslims has dropped sharply.”

The controversial directive from Aklavya Singh Gaur reportedly came during a meeting with the Seetala Mata Bazaar Vyapari Association in early September, where he cited a rise in so-called ‘love jihad’ cases as justification. The meeting was attended by market association president Hema Panjvani, general secretary Atul Neema, and Ram Babu Rathore, husband of the ward councillor.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: September 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shahjahanpur Woman Leads Mission Shakti Success With Mushroom Farming, Inspires...

Uttar Pradesh News: Shahjahanpur Woman Leads Mission Shakti Success With Mushroom Farming, Inspires...