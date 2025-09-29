 MP News: 'Sun Le Beta Pakistan... Baap Hai Tera Hindustan,' CM Mohan Yadav Celebrates With Crowd After India Beats Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025-- VIDEO
Fireworks, garba and tricolors mark celebration across cities of Madhya Pradesh

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:31 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh witnessed massive celebrations after Team India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the Asia Cup match held in Dubai.

Chasing a target of 147, India sealed the victory on the fourth ball of the 20th over, with Rinku Singh striking the winning boundary. The thrilling victory sent waves of excitement across cities like Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Fans came onto the streets waving the tricolor, bursting crackers, and dancing with uncontrolled enthusiasm.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the Indian cricket team on their Asia Cup victory. He said, "We are proud of the Indian team. After Operation Sindoor, the work to defeat Pakistan in every field continues."

The Chief Minister celebrated India's historic victory last night with sports fans and devotees at the Maa Kankeshwari Navratri Utsav Pandal in Indore.

Celebrating with crowd, CM Mohan Yadav, along with Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, and other leaders were heard raising slogans like, 'Sun Le Beta Pakistan, Baap Hai Tera Hindustan!,' 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai,' and 'Vande Mataram,'.

Celebrations at Garba Pandals:

In many areas, Garba pandals already filled with festive spirit turned into celebration hubs as crowd dedicated steps to Team India’s victory.

Youth groups played dhols and distributed sweets, as chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' echoed through marketplaces.

The excitement was equally visible in residential colonies, where families gathered outdoors to cheer together. Videos of people dancing above vehicles and children waving flags quickly flooded social media.

India's victory united people across communities and regions. It was a mpment of pride which was celebrated with passion across Madhya Pradesh.

