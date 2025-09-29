Madhya Pradesh September 29, 2025 Weather Updates: Monsoon Set To Bid Goodbye With 22% Surplus Rainfall

Madhya Pradesh September 29, 2025 Weather Updates: Monsoon Wraps Up With 22% Surplus Rainfall In The State, 49 Districts Cross Quota | Unsplash

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to bid farewell to the monsoon with a remarkable 22% surplus in seasonal rainfall.

With just two days left in the monsoon calendar, the India Meteorological Department reports that the state has received an average of 45 inches of rain against the normal 37.2 inches which is an an excess of 7.8 inches.

A total of 49 districts have registered above normal rainfall, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Sagar, Chambal, and Rewa divisions.

Guna emerged as the district with highest rainfall with 65.5 inches of rain, followed by Mandla and Raisen with over 62 inches. Shajapur recorded the lowest rainfall at under 30 inches.

Even deficit regions like Indore turned around in September and met their seasonal quota after a weak start. Heavy rains in the last week of September added nearly 2 inches which accelarated the surplus.

Monsoon withdrawal has already begun from 13 districts, including Gwalior and Ujjain.

What do meteorologist say?

According to senior meteorologist, rainfall activity will continue for the next four days before the system entirely.

With rainfall across eastern and northern regions, especially in Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Gwalior-Chambal zones, the state concludes one of its most balanced monsoon seasons in recent years.