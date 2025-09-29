 AIIMS-Bhopal Introduces Cobas Pro For 230+ Clinical Tests, Including LFT, KFT & Cancer Markers
First-of-its-kind advanced biochemistry equipment in MP govt hospital

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): AIIMS-Bhopal has inaugurated the “Cobas Pro Advanced Integrated Clinical Biochemistry” equipment in its Department of Biochemistry. The state-of-the-art machine, costing over Rs 3 crore, will enable timely and accurate testing for patients.

Members of Parliament Alok Sharma, Vivek Tankha and Bharat Singh Kushwaha formally inaugurated the equipment.

With this machine, over 230 types of clinical tests can be performed, including blood sugar, liver function tests (LFT), kidney function tests (RFT), heart disease markers, cholesterol, thyroid and other hormones, vitamins, and cancer markers.

The Cobas Pro e800 offers high efficiency and rapid results, capable of performing over 2,000 tests per hour. Its ability to conduct many tests on a single platform will allow a larger number of patients to receive timely diagnostics.

Professor Dr. Ashok Kumar from the Department of Biochemistry said that this is the first installation of such advanced equipment in any government hospital in Madhya Pradesh.

Purchased through an open tender under a reagent rental model, this installation will significantly enhance diagnostic capabilities at AIIMS Bhopal and speed up report delivery.

