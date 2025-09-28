Navratri 2025 Day-7: Centuries-Old Bhadwa Mata Temple In MP Known for Holy Water That Cures Paralysis & Skin Diseases

Navratri 2025 Day-7: Devotees Believe Temple Water Heals Paralysis, Skin Diseases In MP's Centuries Old Bhadwa Mata Temple |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhadwa Mata Temple, also popularly known as the ‘Vaishno Devi of Malwa’, is one of the most revered shrines in the Malwa-Nimar region of Madhya Pradesh.

The 800-year-old temple, located 18 kilometres from Neemuch, is dedicated to Goddess Mahamaya Bhadwa. It is a centre of faith for devotees, as it is believed that Goddess Bhadwa Mata can cure diseases such as paralysis and skin ailments.

The idol of Goddess Bhadwa is seated on a silver throne within the marble temple. The main idol is surrounded by statues of the Navadurga goddesses, including Brahmi, Maheshwari, Kumari, Vaishnavi, Varahi, Narasimhi, Indri, Shivadatti, and Chamunda.

A special attraction within the temple complex is the sacred stepwell, known as the Arogya Tirtha.

According to devotees, bathing or sipping water from this well cures incurable diseases like paralysis and skin ailments. With their deep faith in the temple, countless patients visit the temple to pay reverence and hope to get healed from their sufferings.

According to legend, the goddess first appeared in a tribal’s dream and guided him to unearth her idol from the forest. Ever since then, priests from the Bhil community have been serving at the temple, a tradition that continues to take place till date.

Devotees also believe that the goddess visit the temple every night to bless the sick with speedy recovery. According to temple priest Arjun Bhil,” Devotees have to stay here for five weeks to fully recover from their illnesses.

Attending the aarti is extremely important for devotees as it is equal to receiving blessings from her.” Every year, massive fairs are organised here during Navratri and the Hindu New Year (Gudi Padwa).

The fair becomes a hub of faith and devotion for millions of devotees. While animal offerings were once common, they have now been replaced by symbolic offerings of silver goats and chickens.

The temple managed by the district administration provides facilities of dharamshalas and dining halls for devotees. Developmental works are underway to give the temple a grand identity and enhance the experience of devotees.

At a Glance:

800- year-old shrine known as 'Vaishno Devi of Malwa' dedicated to Goddess Bhadwa Mata.

Sacred stepwell ‘Arogya Tirtha’ believed to cure incurable diseases.

Priests from Bhil tribal community serve at the temple.

Annual Navratri fairs attract millions of devotees.