 Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind

Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind

According to Simrol police, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta Parmar, a resident of Kumawat Colony, Juni Indore. Family members said she had gone with her acquaintance Mahesh to inspect a property in the Simrol area. While the two were returning to Indore on a motorcycle, a truck coming from behind reportedly hit their vehicle.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 11:53 PM IST
article-image
Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman died after a truck allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Khandwa Road on Sunday. She was returning after visiting a property she intended to buy with an acquaintance.

According to Simrol police, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta Parmar, a resident of Kumawat Colony, Juni Indore. Family members said she had gone with her acquaintance Mahesh to inspect a property in the Simrol area.

While the two were returning to Indore on a motorcycle, a truck coming from behind reportedly hit their vehicle. Sangeeta died on the spot due to severe injuries, while Mahesh sustained injuries in the crash.

Read Also
MP News: Serial Thefts At Hostels In Broad Daylight; Over 50 Mobiles And Laptops Stolen
article-image

Goldsmith killed, 2 companions injured after car hits bike

FPJ Shorts
Supreme Court Allows BMC To Seek Fresh Tree-Felling Nod For GMLR, Orders Strict Monitoring Of Compensatory Afforestation
Supreme Court Allows BMC To Seek Fresh Tree-Felling Nod For GMLR, Orders Strict Monitoring Of Compensatory Afforestation
Mumbai Shocker: 48-Year-Old Juhu Van Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Schoolgirls; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Mumbai Shocker: 48-Year-Old Juhu Van Driver Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minor Schoolgirls; Case Registered Under POCSO Act
Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: State Opposes Mihir Shah’s Bail Plea; Bombay HC Reserves Order
Worli BMW Hit-And-Run Case: State Opposes Mihir Shah’s Bail Plea; Bombay HC Reserves Order
Bombay HC Seeks State And ECI Reply On PIL Seeking FIR Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row
Bombay HC Seeks State And ECI Reply On PIL Seeking FIR Against MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Over Marathi Row

A goldsmith was killed, while his nephew and friend were injured, after a car allegedly hit their motorcycle on the Super Corridor in the Aerodrome police station area on Sunday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Amit Jana, a native of West Bengal who was residing in Rukmani Nagar. His family said Amit worked as a gold and silver craftsman in the city.

On Sunday, Amit had the day off and went for a ride with his nephew Shashank and friend Subrat. While the trio was travelling on the Super Corridor, a speeding car reportedly hit their motorcycle, resulting in the fatal accident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind

Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind

Indore News: FIR Registered Against Ration Black-Marketeers After Raid

Indore News: FIR Registered Against Ration Black-Marketeers After Raid

Indore News: West Bengal Woman Visiting Daughter Dies By Suicide; Kin Say She Was Worried Over...

Indore News: West Bengal Woman Visiting Daughter Dies By Suicide; Kin Say She Was Worried Over...

Indore News: Life Term For Man In Murder Over Illicit Relationship

Indore News: Life Term For Man In Murder Over Illicit Relationship

MP News: Work On Investment Proposals Worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore Progressing; CM Mohan Yadav Reviews...

MP News: Work On Investment Proposals Worth ₹8.57 Lakh Crore Progressing; CM Mohan Yadav Reviews...