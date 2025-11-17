Indore News: 45-Year-Old Woman Dies After Truck Hits Bike From Behind |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A 45-year-old woman died after a truck allegedly rammed into their motorcycle on Khandwa Road on Sunday. She was returning after visiting a property she intended to buy with an acquaintance.

According to Simrol police, the deceased was identified as Sangeeta Parmar, a resident of Kumawat Colony, Juni Indore. Family members said she had gone with her acquaintance Mahesh to inspect a property in the Simrol area.

While the two were returning to Indore on a motorcycle, a truck coming from behind reportedly hit their vehicle. Sangeeta died on the spot due to severe injuries, while Mahesh sustained injuries in the crash.

Goldsmith killed, 2 companions injured after car hits bike

A goldsmith was killed, while his nephew and friend were injured, after a car allegedly hit their motorcycle on the Super Corridor in the Aerodrome police station area on Sunday evening.

Police identified the deceased as Amit Jana, a native of West Bengal who was residing in Rukmani Nagar. His family said Amit worked as a gold and silver craftsman in the city.

On Sunday, Amit had the day off and went for a ride with his nephew Shashank and friend Subrat. While the trio was travelling on the Super Corridor, a speeding car reportedly hit their motorcycle, resulting in the fatal accident.