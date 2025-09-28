 MP News: Arrested Under NSA, Sonam Wanchuk Came To Bhopal To Attend IAS Meet 7 Years Ago
If people do not work honestly, they are an enemy of the country, he said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 12:12 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Social activist Sonam Wanchuk, who has hogged the media headlines across the country after his arrest on Friday, visited the state capital seven years ago.

He came to the city on an invitation from the IAS Association. Wanchuk was called as the main speaker to the IAS service meet on January 19, 2019. He gave several messages to the state bureaucrats from the Kushabhau Convention Centre.

He said, “If the people do not do their work honestly, they are the enemies of the country.” The politicians and the officers should send their children to government schools to improve the standard of education in the state institutions, he said.

The mere mention of Ladakh reminds people of snow-clad mountains, he said. He then said, “But whenever there is any problem in the country, the name of Ladakh crops up. China is knocking at the door of Ladakh, and it sometimes seems that the country wants to break the door.”

He said, “The soldiers save the country from the enemy, but if people work dishonestly, they act like the soldiers of other countries.” Wanchuk’s arrest on Friday evoked reactions from different parts of the country.

The BJP supporters have called it a correct decision, but the opposition and intellectuals have criticised the arrest.

