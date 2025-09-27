 MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces College In Pathari During Vidisha Visit; Development Works Worth Rs 258 Crore Launched
He laid the foundation stone for 46 development works worth Rs 92.70 crore

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:11 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav announced to open a college in Pathari. He said an industrial area would be developed to support products of Bina refinery. He was addressing the programme organised in Kurwai of Vidisha district on Saturday.

He also announced to give Rs 2 crore for development works of Kurwai city council to open new hostels with 50-bed capacity each in Kurwai, Lateri and Nateran. He said Sandipani School and Critical Care Hospital would be opened in Lateri and Gyaraspur.

During the programme, he launched development works worth Rs 258 crore to Kurwai and Vidisha. He laid the foundation stone for 46 development works worth Rs 92.70 crore.

He also dedicated 34 development works of Rs 165 crore. He also saw the Ken Betwa Link Project model. Later, he took part in the road show.

Earlier, CM Mohan Yadav directed forest officers to get some other wild animals from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in lieu of giving them tigers.

This would help increase the diversity of wild animals in the state, he said while chairing the 30th State Wildlife Board meeting at the Mantralaya on Friday. Notably, Madhya Pradesh will give one tiger and nine tigresses to the three states.

