 MP News: Textbooks, Bags For RTE Students From Next Session, Says CM Mohan Yadav
MP News: Textbooks, Bags For RTE Students From Next Session, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: Textbooks, Bags For RTE Students From Next Session, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Yadav transfers Rs 489 crore to pvt schools for fee reimbursement for over 8.45 lakh students under Right to Education Act

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 09:17 AM IST
MP News: Textbooks, Bags For RTE Students From Next Session, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said that school children benefiting from Right to Education (RTE) Act in Madhya Pradesh will be provided textbooks and bags from the next session.

The state government is paying the school fees of every fourth child from all sections of society to ensure equal educational opportunities, said the chief minister while addressing an event in Khirkia, Harda district, on Monday.

He transferred Rs 489 crore to 20,652 private schools for fee reimbursement for over 8.45 lakh students under RTE Act with a single click. He distributed symbolic checks of Rs 41,593 to Shanti Niketan Higher Secondary School, Chipabad, for 62 free students, and Rs 361,979 to Saraswati Shishu Vidya Mandir, Khirkia, for 59 students.

He said that it is a matter of pride that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, after being selected in the ICS, the most difficult examination during the British era, rejected the British job and introduced them to Indian ingenuity.

