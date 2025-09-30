 Madhya Pradesh September 30, 2025 Weather Updates: New Weather System Delays Monsoon Withdrawal; Heavy Rain Likely In Next Four Days
Madhya Pradesh September 30, 2025 Weather Updates: New Weather System Delays Monsoon Withdrawal; Heavy Rain Likely In Next Four Days

Light showers likely to occur for coming four days; rain alert for dussehra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 11:22 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to witness another spell of rainfall as a new weather system becomes active from October 1.

According to meteorologists, light rain with thunderstorms and strong winds is expected across the state for the next four days. Heavier rainfall may resume by the fifth day.

Current Weather (11:00 AM)

While the monsoon has already withdrawn from 12 districts, including Gwalior, Morena and Neemuch, its complete departure is now likely to be delayed by a week.

Several districts such as Bhopal, Datia, Khargone and Sagar recorded light showers on monday.

In Barwani’s Talwara Buzurg village, rainwater entered farmlands, damaging okra and maize crops worth nearly ₹80,000.

In Khargone, excess moisture has affected cotton quality, forcing market auctions to halt for a week. Around 700 quintals of cotton stored at a ginning factory were soaked, while farmers struggle to pick wet cotton from fields.

Rainfall across the state

Guna leads with 65.6 inches of rainfall this season, followed by Mandla-Raisen at over 62 inches.

Shajapur, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, and Dhar rank lowest, receiving between 28 to 33 inches.

Indore division which initially faced a deficit has now met its seasonal average due to heavy September rains, though Ujjain still lags behind.

The eastern belts like Jabalpur, Rewa and Sagar divisions along with the Gwalior-Chambal region, have surpassed their rainfall quotas, as frequent flooding was witnessed in several districts.

