MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav directed forest officers to get some other wild animals from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in lieu of giving them tigers.

This would help increase the diversity of wild animals in the state, he said while chairing the 30th State Wildlife Board meeting at the Mantralaya on Friday.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh will give one tiger and nine tigresses to the three states.

The CM emphasized on serious efforts to get a rhino or a one-horned rhino from Assam. Crocodiles, tortoises, gharials and aquatic animals like dolphins should be released in the rivers of the state, he said.

He underscored the need for proper branding of the state’s diverse flora and fauna and publicity of wildlife. He asked officers to prepare short films, documentaries and promotional capsules in collaboration with the Film Division, Discovery and other channels so that the state’s specialities regarding wildlife could be showcased before the world.

‘Take steps to stop tusker-related incidents’

The CM directed to work out measures to stop incidents taking place due to elephants and to contain man-animal conflict in the state.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests L Krishnamurthy said that an AI-based “Gaj Rakshak App” had been prepared which informed about the movement of elephants and helped in disseminating information in the nearest villages.

Meanwhile, the Kharmor Sanctuary, Sardarpur has been reconstituted. This has ensured a permanent solution to the problem related to buying and selling of land in 14 revenue villages. Likewise, Jahangarh Sanctuary also has been reconstituted.

More conservation areas likely

State Wildlife Board member Dr Alok Kumar said that one more conservation area could be formed in the circle of Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Likewise, there were strong possibilities of forming separate conservation areas by incorporating Balaghat district’s Sonewani forest range into Kanha and Bandhavgarh tiger reserves.

Approval to projects

The CM gave approval to many projects during the meeting. He approved 17.148 hectare forest land in Satpura Melghat Corridor of Khandwa and Betul districts to NHAI Khandwa.

Likewise, 1.575 hectare land of the buffer zone of Padamshri Dr Vishnu Shridhar Vakankar Tiger Reserve (earlier known as Ratapani Sanctuary) to EE PWD Raisen was also approved.

It is learnt that a proposal related to construction of an ecological park on private land in Sone Sanctuary, Sidhi was deferred.