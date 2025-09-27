 MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav

Chief minister Mohan Yadav directed forest officers to get some other wild animals from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in lieu of giving them tigers

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:10 AM IST
article-image
MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan Yadav |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief minister Mohan Yadav directed forest officers to get some other wild animals from Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Odisha in lieu of giving them tigers.

This would help increase the diversity of wild animals in the state, he said while chairing the 30th State Wildlife Board meeting at the Mantralaya on Friday.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh will give one tiger and nine tigresses to the three states.

The CM emphasized on serious efforts to get a rhino or a one-horned rhino from Assam. Crocodiles, tortoises, gharials and aquatic animals like dolphins should be released in the rivers of the state, he said.

FPJ Shorts
PNB Fraud Case: CBI Court Grants Pardon To Nirav Modi's Brother-In-Law, Maiank Mehta
PNB Fraud Case: CBI Court Grants Pardon To Nirav Modi's Brother-In-Law, Maiank Mehta
Uttar Pradesh Committed To Providing Full Support To Investors: Minister Of MSMEs, Rakesh Sachan
Uttar Pradesh Committed To Providing Full Support To Investors: Minister Of MSMEs, Rakesh Sachan
Union Education Ministry Gives NCERT Role Of Endorsing Certificates Of School Education Boards
Union Education Ministry Gives NCERT Role Of Endorsing Certificates Of School Education Boards
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Embarks On 4-Nation South America Visit
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Embarks On 4-Nation South America Visit

He underscored the need for proper branding of the state’s diverse flora and fauna and publicity of wildlife. He asked officers to prepare short films, documentaries and promotional capsules in collaboration with the Film Division, Discovery and other channels so that the state’s specialities regarding wildlife could be showcased before the world.

Read Also
MP News: Helipad Near CM Mohan Yadav Residence; Aviation Department Surveys Land
article-image

‘Take steps to stop tusker-related incidents’

The CM directed to work out measures to stop incidents taking place due to elephants and to contain man-animal conflict in the state.

Additional principal chief conservator of forests L Krishnamurthy said that an AI-based “Gaj Rakshak App” had been prepared which informed about the movement of elephants and helped in disseminating information in the nearest villages.

Meanwhile, the Kharmor Sanctuary, Sardarpur has been reconstituted. This has ensured a permanent solution to the problem related to buying and selling of land in 14 revenue villages. Likewise, Jahangarh Sanctuary also has been reconstituted.

More conservation areas likely

State Wildlife Board member Dr Alok Kumar said that one more conservation area could be formed in the circle of Panna and Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. Likewise, there were strong possibilities of forming separate conservation areas by incorporating Balaghat district’s Sonewani forest range into Kanha and Bandhavgarh tiger reserves.

Approval to projects

The CM gave approval to many projects during the meeting. He approved 17.148 hectare forest land in Satpura Melghat Corridor of Khandwa and Betul districts to NHAI Khandwa.

Likewise, 1.575 hectare land of the buffer zone of Padamshri Dr Vishnu Shridhar Vakankar Tiger Reserve (earlier known as Ratapani Sanctuary) to EE PWD Raisen was also approved.

It is learnt that a proposal related to construction of an ecological park on private land in Sone Sanctuary, Sidhi was deferred.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

MP News: State Wildlife Board Meeting Need To Brand, Publicise MP’s Flora & Fauna, Says CM Mohan...

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee

‘Act Of Vengeance’: Why Supreme Court Quashed Rape FIR Against Govt Employee

Bhopal News: Hi-Tech Policing; Ragging Complaints, Bank Alarms To Reach Police Top Brass Directly

Bhopal News: Hi-Tech Policing; Ragging Complaints, Bank Alarms To Reach Police Top Brass Directly

Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

Bhopal News: MLA Pulls Up BMC Officials Over Poor Roads Ahead Of Durga Visarjan

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case

Bhopal News: Chatka, Devil, Vicky Acquitted In Murder Attempt Case