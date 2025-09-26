MP News: Helipad Near CM Mohan Yadav Residence; Aviation Department Surveys Land | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Aviation department has surveyed at least six places to develop a helipad near the CM residence and the Mantralaya. So far, a final decision has not been taken yet.

A joint team of the Aviation department, CM House, and PWD is doing the survey work.

The CM asked the Aviation department to construct a helipad near his residence and Mantralaya so that people do not face problems due to the movement of his cavalcade.

A senior officer from the department stated that the surveyed plots were located near the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, adjacent to the Judicial Academy, in the Bhadbhada ghat area, Prempura village, Police Line, and the National Museum of Humankind.

“There is almost no chance of getting the land from the National Museum of Humankind… the request has been turned down. The land near the Bhadbhada ghat has a lot of encroachment, and that would be a complicated matter,” he said.

A reputed business house owns the land in the Prempura village area. The area near the state Assembly is deemed fit for the construction of a helipad near the Mantralaya.

Sources in the department said that the final decision would be taken by October.

Weather dept to be roped in

The construction cost of the helipad could be between Rs 10-15 crore. The wind velocity would need to be gauged while finalising the site for the helipad, and the help of the meteorological department will be taken to do so.

ACS gets survey report

Additional Chief Secretary, Aviation Department, Sanjay Shukla,told the Free Press that the survey report of the possible sites has been submitted to him, anda discussion will be held soon. There is a plan to develop three or four helipads in every big city.