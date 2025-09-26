MP News: Unique Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Swadeshi Campaign, Mocks Donald Trump’s Tariffs

MP News: Unique Jabalpur Durga Puja Pandal Promotes Swadeshi Campaign, Mocks Donald Trump | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur is witnessing a unique Goddess Durga pandal with promoting India’s ‘Swadeshi’ campaign and humorously targeting American policies and President Donald Trump.

Durga Puja celebration in Jabalpur is known for their grandeur and socially themed Pandals. Once again, the city drew attention with a different display at the city's Shahi Naka.

The central message of the Pandal is - “One doesn’t need to carry a gun on the border to prove patriotism - choosing Swadeshi makes us true nationalists.”

FP Photo

Pandal features US President Donald Trump

In the tableau, a cartoon of Trump is shown selling ‘Tariff Bars’ from a cart and distributing tariffs to countries like Russia, China and others.

Another scene depicts him dressed like a child, crying and demanding a Nobel Prize. Through such symbols, the committee has tried to highlight how US policies put pressure not only on India but on the global economy.

The display also calls for boycotting American brands such as Amazon, Coca-Cola, Pepsi, and Pizza Hut, urging people to support local products instead.

FP Photo

FP Photo

The Pandal aims to…

The committee linked this with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) campaigns.

It stressed that true independence can only be achieved by strengthening Indian industries and reducing dependence on foreign companies.

The committee’s director, Rajkishore Srivastava, said they have been creating socially themed tableaux for the past 15 years.

This year, they chose to highlight America’s ‘tariff policies’ and the 100% hike in H1B visa fees, which directly affect Indian youth and the country’s economic growth.

The tableau has sparked discussion and admiration among the visitors. People are not only entertained by the satire but also prompted to think about such national and inter-national issues.